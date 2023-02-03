DECATUR — As Decatur concluded 2022 with the highest number of structure fires in a decade-and-a-half, it also marked the third year that came and went with no resolution to the ongoing negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement between the city and the union representing its firefighters.

The holdup? The current and future status of three vacant fire inspector positions.

Those assigned the role have responsibilities including determining the cause and origin of fires, interviewing arson suspects and witnesses, appearing in court in such cases and performing various public education functions.

City firefighters responded to more than 13,000 alarms in 2022, a record, according to a report filed earlier this month with the Decatur City Council. There were also 143 structure fires last year, the most since 2008. The total number of fires was 403.

“Obviously, to me, the city of Decatur needs fire inspectors,” said Fire Chief Jeff Abbott. “So we can argue the number all we want, but we've got to have some to get this work done.”

But the last three to hold the position retired in quick succession in spring 2020 and the city has since declined to fill those positions. City Manager Scot Wrighton has cited a “desire to have modest pension reform” by restructuring how the department handles responsibilities typically given to fire inspectors.

“We believe that it's in the taxpayers' best interests to have modest pension reform so that taxes don't get out of control,” Wrighton said. “And we've done it and we proposed it in ways that don't displace anybody.”

In the meantime, the city has shifted responsibilities for routine business inspections to the community development department and has had the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal conduct most post-fire investigations.

Wrighton characterized this as a "temporary arrangement" as the two sides work toward an agreement.

However, this insistence on restructuring has sparked a clash with Decatur Firefighters Local 505, the union representing about 100 city firefighters.

The union filed two unfair labor practices complaints with the Illinois Labor Relations Board against the city last year for not filling the positions as a new contract is negotiated. The union has also sought to retain the positions moving forward.

"You're asking guys that are already running a record number of calls with fewer firefighters ... to do more work when they're already overburdened as it is," said Jeremy Ruderman, a Decatur firefighter and the union's spokesman.

The result has been an impasse — Decatur firefighters are still working under their last agreement, which expired December 31, 2019.

"The union leadership's insistence that the city can only return to (three, 40-hours-per-week) inspectors arrangement, and cannot consider any alternative ways of providing these services is the reason why the collective bargaining contract remains unresolved, and why DFD has not been able to resume more robust inspections, investigations and fire prevention/education efforts," Wrighton wrote in December in response to a letter from a Decatur firefighter, obtained by Herald & Review via a public records request.

But, now in year four without a negotiated settlement, the issue will soon be forced as the two sides meet for a third and final round of mediation in March. If that fails, they will enter a binding arbitration process.

Mounting pension costs

At the heart of the city's argument for restructuring are ballooning public safety pension costs. Under state law, the city must bring its police and fire pension systems to 90% funded by 2040.

As of January 1, 2022, the city's unfunded police pension liability was about $75 million, or about 64% funded. The unfunded fire pension liability was about $80 million, or 56% funded.

In order to meet that eventual goal, the city has had to increase its annual contribution to the pension systems every year.

The city's police pension contribution in 2023 is more than $6.4 million, up from about $6 million in 2022 and about $5.6 million in 2021.

The fire pension contribution will come at more than $7.1 million, up from $6.6 million in 2022 and $6.1 million in 2021.

Firefighters currently contribute 9.455% of their base salary to their pension plan. The rest is picked up by local governments and investment returns.

Over time, the need to fund public safety pensions could crowd out funding for other initiatives and possibly lead to massive property tax increases.

Wrighton, however, declined to share projected savings if the "modest" reforms the city is proposing in the fire department are enacted.

Attempts to address problem

At the state level, some efforts have been made to address the growing burden. Most significantly, all firefighters hired in 2011 or later are considered "Tier 2" employees.

The main changes are an increased retirement age to receive full benefits and less generous annual cost-of-living increases in retirement.

State lawmakers also approved in 2019 the consolidating of 650 downstate police and fire pension systems into two funds, thus eliminating redundant administrative costs and leveraging greater investment returns.

Wrighton, the city's top administrator since 2019, has made various proposals over the years to cut down on long-term pension costs at the local level.

In the police department, the city has hired community liaison officers, non-sworn positions created to handle low-priority calls, sex offender registration, complete paperwork and monitor social media.

These officers are not members of the union and are considered cheaper than employing a regular officer to handle the same duties.

The police union filed an unfair labor practice charge in October 2019 with the Illinois Labor Relations Board, alleging that the city violated the law because it did not bargain with the union before creating the new position.

The item initially was left unresolved when the city and police union ratified a new collective bargaining agreement in 2021, opting to leave it up to the ILRB.

However, the union ultimately acknowledged the role of the non-sworn officers in September 2022 when the two sides revised and extended the existing collective bargaining agreement. It also included sweeteners for officers, including a relaxing of the department's residency requirement and pay raises.

The union also agreed to add some compensation that is non-pensionable.

Impasse with fire

But similar reforms have been "steadfastly resisted" by the fire union, Wrighton said, adding that it has been "a statewide agenda for (the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois) to drive more work into positions that are covered by the fire pension and to resist reforms like the ones that we have tried to do here."

Responding to Wrighton's characterization of the union, AFFI president Chuck Sullivan said that "it is no secret that the current city manager of Decatur is anti-union, and anti-public safety. Research his history.”

"Our 'statewide agenda' is to ensure that every community our members are sworn to protect receives a timely response from well-trained, professional firefighters and medics," Sullivan said of the union, which represents more than 15,000 firefighters and paramedics across the state.

Wrighton, in an interview with Herald & Review and in correspondence with fire union officials, obtained via a public records request, said the city was often waiting on responses from the union on various offers.

In the letter, Wrighton said that city and union had reached a "conceptual agreement covering all issues" in the summer of 2021. It was put to writing and given back to the union at the end of October 2021.

"We then waited for almost an entire year for the union leadership's response," Wrighton wrote.

Union officials say there was good reason for the delay.

"The burden rests on both of our shoulders to come to the table and bargain in good faith in a timely manner," Ruderman said. "That being said, if you're going to force us to work outside of the terms of our agreement, then yes, we have to file a (unfair labor practice complaint) against it, let the labor board make their ruling and move on from there."

That year, the union filed two unfair labor practices complaints with the ILRB over the the city's failing to post and fill or promote the vacancies when the three fire inspectors retired in 2020 and for transferring work out of the bargaining unit. The union alleged that it violated the existing contract.

The city denied the charge.

Around the same time last year, the ILRB issued a declaratory ruling deeming the union's proposal to maintain the fire inspector position a subject of bargaining for a new labor agreement.

In early January, just days before a hearing was scheduled on the the unfair labor practices complaints, the city and union settled, agreeing to withdraw their complaints against one another and settling on attorney Thomas Sonneborn as an arbitrator to resolve their remaining issues. Before going to arbitration, the two sides have agreed to give mediation one last shot.

In the meantime, the city has acknowledged that inspections and investigations have historically been performed within the fire department and said it will not move those responsibilities outside the department.

The city has also said it will request the Civil Service Commission begin the testing process for the fire inspector position. Authorization for that is on the agenda for the commission's Feb. 7 meeting.

The union agreed to temporarily waive its argument that such work be done only by fire inspectors pending the two sides reaching an agreement, the arbitrator issuing a binding ruling and the completion of the testing and promotional process for fire inspector.

Pressure growing

Both sides acknowledge there is a need to resolve the dispute.

Abbott said that the growth in structure fires can't be directly linked to the dispute, but that having to farm out investigations to the state fire marshal's office inhibits their ability to have accurate information.

"One thing for us that's a problem right now ... (is) we can't do a thorough investigation of any fire that we have right now because we don't have fire inspectors," Abbott said. "So if we use the state fire marshal to come and investigate a fire, we can't get a copy of the report unless the investigation is closed. And the majority of the investigations are not closed."

JC Fultz, spokesman for the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, said the agency "continues to aid and assist in determining cause and origin of fires across the state but doesn't assume the responsibility as sole investigator of fires for a municipality or fire district."

He said that "each incident is unique and the OSFM can be the lead agency, and/or an assisting agency to the Decatur Fire Department, Decatur Police Department, or any other investigatory agency involved in the case."

The agency declined to provide the number of cases it has investigated in Decatur since the city's fire inspectors retired, saying that a Freedom of Information Act request would need to be made to obtain that information.

Ruderman said the department is still charged with securing the scenes of fires, with firefighters often having to wait until out-of-town investigators arrive before they can leave.

"So you're tying up a company to babysit an alarm unnecessarily for hours waiting for an inspector to show up from Springfield or Taylorville or wherever they're sending them from," Ruderman said.

The fight between the city and the union, mostly behind closed doors the past few years, has risen to the surface in recent months.

Firefighters have flooded council meetings wearing their union shirts and speaking during public comment period. Many spoke derisively of Wrighton and advocated for the filling of the fire inspector positions.

Members of the Decatur City Council, usually tight-lipped on contract negotiations, also began to speak more loosely about the dispute.

"Three years without an agreement is not only embarrassing, but reckless and irresponsible," said Councilman Ed Culp at the Dec. 19 meeting, adding that "there is no reason a city our size should not have at least three fire inspectors."

"Our city manager is not just overseeing the Decatur Fire Department, but dictating operations, which is not safe," Culp said in a rare critique of Wrighton from a council member.

Councilwoman Lisa Gregory, however, said she disagreed with Culp's position, echoing Wrighton by saying that the functions of fire inspectors can be done by other firefighters. She said the union has dragged it out.

"It makes it very difficult to move forward when that happens to be the case," Gregory said.

But for now, the city moves forward with its makeshift arrangement in hopes that the dispute will be resolved in the coming weeks or months.

"It doesn't mean that the fires will go down if you have fire inspectors," Abbott said. "What you would hope is that if some of these fires are acts of arson, which we believe they are, that you could apprehend whoever is doing that and put a stop to it before they hurt someone or themselves or a firefighter gets hurt."

"We believe the one Friday was an arson fire — right across the street from the firehouse," Abbott said, speaking of a fire at 229 E. Stuart Ave. in an attached garage of a vacant home.

That fire is being investigated by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

