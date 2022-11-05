Decatur group rallies for abortion access

DECATUR — With Illinois’ midterm election just days away, some Central Illinois residents are asking voters to consider abortion access as they head to the polls.
Roughly a dozen residents took part in the Central IL Abortion Coalition’s (CIAC) rally outside the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday. The protestors argued that just one election could threaten the future of abortion access and other reproductive rights in Illinois.
“In the state of Illinois, we have protected rights right now. Come a couple of days, that may not be the case,” said Jennifer Ellis, a spokesperson for the group. “Because of elections, the rights that we currently have are being threatened.”
Interim CIAC Chairperson Reed Sutman said they're concerned abortion rights could be threatened if Illinois elects a Republican governor, especially considering the legislation restricting abortion in neighboring states.
Rachel Berry, a nurse and veteran from Washington, Illinois, said she felt similarly.
“We're an oasis in the Midwest right now,” Berry said.
“I think a lot of women in this state take our freedom for granted and don't realize one election can change that,” she said. “We can be Ohio. We can be Missouri, we can be Indiana. People just need to wake up and pay attention.”
Berry attended the rally with her husband, Tony, who described restrictions to abortion access as “government overstep.”
“They don’t have any business regulating what you can and cannot do, especially when it's a healthcare issue,” he said. “Because then what's next?”
Rachel Berry said her experience both as a veteran and a nurse have helped shape her views.
“I love this country and what it can be, not what it has been becoming,” she said. “Freedom is very important to me. So this is a huge issue, not just as a female, but as a veteran. I'm also a nurse, primarily an ICU nurse, and abortion is healthcare. It should be between a woman and a doctor and not anybody else, and not the government.”
Ellis said ensuring people have the ability to make reproductive choices is a priority for the coalition.
“We're not necessarily for abortion, we're pro-choice,” she said. “We want individuals to have the right to make their choice regarding their own body.”
No anti-abortion counter-protestors attended the rally. Multiple CIAC members acknowledged that conversations about abortion are difficult, especially between people who disagree on the issue.
Alina Hale of Decatur said it feels like “no one can talk to each other anymore.”
Hale, who is running as a write-in candidate for Macon County Board District 5, said she tries to approach conversations about abortion and other heated topics by attempting to understand other people’s views before she shares her own.
While she hopes she can help some people expand or change their views on abortion, Hale said it’s also important to be patient and respect when people stand by their beliefs.
“At the end of the day, that’s all we have,” she said.
Election workers reconstruct or “duplicate” ballots that are damaged or improperly marked. That involves transcribing a voter’s choices from the damaged ballot onto a new ballot that can be scanned and counted. That can sound strange to those not familiar with election administration. But the process is a legitimate method for ensuring votes aren't discarded simply because a ballot can't be read by a machine. Ballot duplication is also used for ballots cast by overseas and military voters. The exact process varies by state but is often done by representatives of different political parties.
To ensure dead people's ballots aren't counted, election officials regularly use death records to update voter registration files. They may also check for voter deaths through other means, such as coordinating with motor vehicle departments, searching for published obituaries or processing letters from the deceased person’s estate. Signature verification and voter fraud laws create additional safeguards against voters who try to impersonate someone else. After the 2020 presidential election, former President Donald Trump and his allies claimed thousands of votes had been cast fraudulently on behalf of dead voters, even naming specific deceased people whose ballots were supposedly counted. These claims were found to be false.
Whether a state requires voters to request an absentee ballot or participates in universal mail-in voting, all ballots cast by mail or dropped off at a drop box are vetted to ensure their legitimacy. The ballots are logged when sent out and turned in, checked against registration and, in many cases, checked against voter signatures on file to ensure the voter assigned to the ballot is the one who cast it. Different states have different ballot verification protocols, ranging from a signature only to submitting a copy of your ID with the ballot. Though claims of voter fraud are widespread, research shows it is exceedingly rare.