Decatur group rallies for abortion access

DECATUR — With Illinois’ midterm election just days away, some Central Illinois residents are asking voters to consider abortion access as they head to the polls.

Roughly a dozen residents took part in the Central IL Abortion Coalition’s (CIAC) rally outside the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday. The protestors argued that just one election could threaten the future of abortion access and other reproductive rights in Illinois.

“In the state of Illinois, we have protected rights right now. Come a couple of days, that may not be the case,” said Jennifer Ellis, a spokesperson for the group. “Because of elections, the rights that we currently have are being threatened.”

Interim CIAC Chairperson Reed Sutman said they're concerned abortion rights could be threatened if Illinois elects a Republican governor, especially considering the legislation restricting abortion in neighboring states.

Rachel Berry, a nurse and veteran from Washington, Illinois, said she felt similarly.

“We're an oasis in the Midwest right now,” Berry said.

“I think a lot of women in this state take our freedom for granted and don't realize one election can change that,” she said. “We can be Ohio. We can be Missouri, we can be Indiana. People just need to wake up and pay attention.”

Berry attended the rally with her husband, Tony, who described restrictions to abortion access as “government overstep.”

“They don’t have any business regulating what you can and cannot do, especially when it's a healthcare issue,” he said. “Because then what's next?”

Rachel Berry said her experience both as a veteran and a nurse have helped shape her views.

“I love this country and what it can be, not what it has been becoming,” she said. “Freedom is very important to me. So this is a huge issue, not just as a female, but as a veteran. I'm also a nurse, primarily an ICU nurse, and abortion is healthcare. It should be between a woman and a doctor and not anybody else, and not the government.”

Ellis said ensuring people have the ability to make reproductive choices is a priority for the coalition.

“We're not necessarily for abortion, we're pro-choice,” she said. “We want individuals to have the right to make their choice regarding their own body.”

No anti-abortion counter-protestors attended the rally. Multiple CIAC members acknowledged that conversations about abortion are difficult, especially between people who disagree on the issue.

Alina Hale of Decatur said it feels like “no one can talk to each other anymore.”

Hale, who is running as a write-in candidate for Macon County Board District 5, said she tries to approach conversations about abortion and other heated topics by attempting to understand other people’s views before she shares her own.

While she hopes she can help some people expand or change their views on abortion, Hale said it’s also important to be patient and respect when people stand by their beliefs.

“At the end of the day, that’s all we have,” she said.