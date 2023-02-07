DECATUR — Decatur high school students will soon ride city buses for free.

The Decatur City Council on Monday unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement with Decatur Public Schools that will allow Eisenhower and MacArthur high school students to travel anytime on city buses for free with no restrictions as long as they have their student ID.

The agreement is pending school board approval. If given the green light, free rides would begin March 1.

Currently, students receive tickets at a reduced fare of 80 cents when traveling to and from school, a tab that is also picked up by the school district. But bus drivers have reported difficultly with students trying to use the passes outside school arrival and departure times.

According to a memo from city staff, the change allows "high school students autonomy to travel when they need it" and will "begin to eliminate unnecessary barriers to transportation."

City Manager Scot Wrighton characterized the agreement as a "trendsetter" that "provides a template" for future agreements with other educational institutions.

City officials confirmed that they are also in discussions with Millikin University and Richland Community College to extend free bus rides to their students.

Council members applauded the measure.

"In effect, we are decreasing barriers that families have to transportation, we're increasing opportunities for our students and we also may ultimately be increasing awareness of the benefits of public transportation," said Councilman David Horn.

Under the agreement, the school district will pay the city $10,000 for the remainder of this school year and $35,000 for the next year. The amount would increase annually by 2.5% or the level of inflation, whichever is greater.

Decatur Public Transit currently has 23 buses in its fleet and operates 15 bus routes Monday through Saturday. Four bus lines operate on Sunday under a one-year pilot program that launched in October.

Ridership data for students was not immediately available.

It is the second agreement between the city and school district in the last month. The two governing bodies approved a deal in January that will eventually result in the district obtaining ownership of the former Woodrow Wilson Junior High School site.

That agreement allows the city to handle demolition of the former school building and sell the vacant property to the school district for half the cost of demolition.

In other business, the council approved an agreement to allocate opioid settlement funds to Crossing Healthcare and Heritage Behavioral Health Center for opioid treatment and addiction programs.

The funds are a small slice of the $26 billion settlement reached with the nation's three largest pharmaceutical companies to settle a number of lawsuits related to the opioid crisis.

The city of Decatur was one of several local governments that signed onto the lawsuit. About $37,000 has already been received though the final amount is expected to be north of $70,000.

Horn and Councilwoman Dana Ray abstained. Horn's partner, Mary Garrison, is president and CEO of Heritage, while Ray is a longtime employee of Crossing.

The council also approved a $22,850 professional services agreement with Maryland-based CQI Associates, LLC to oversee construction of canopies in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot that are topped with solar panels.

The electricity generated by the 2,616 solar panels will be used to power the Civic Center while surplus energy produced during peak summer months will be sent back to the electric grid. The city will pull from the grid during winter months when solar panels do not generate near as much electricity.

The project is expected to be complete by 2024.

The company will also review other city properties to determine if they are candidates for behind-the-meter solar projects, said deputy city manager Jon Kindseth. Candidates include the South Water Treatment Plant and Fire Station 7.

The council voted to table an overhaul of the city code pertaining to the regulation of Lake Decatur. The proposal would have created two new sections breaking out boat and dock regulations.

Some council members balked at language that would only require council approval for annual permit fee increases that exceed 5% and others believed some new regulations could catch some by surprise.

The council is expected to consider the item at its next meeting in two weeks.

