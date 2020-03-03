Decatur hospitals partner with county clerk on patient voting

DECATUR — Central Illinois Memorial Health System and HSHS hospitals are partnering with county clerks’ offices providing information for hospitalized voters and the opportunity to vote in the upcoming primary election.

Local hospitals, including St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur and Decatur Memorial Hospital, are working with families and patients to make sure patients are able to vote.

“Our right to vote is important, and we want to make sure our patients have the opportunity to exercise this right even if they are in the hospital,” said E.J. Kuiper, CEO of HSHS Illinois Division hospitals. “Our patient experience teams will be working to inform our patients on the proper way to do this, so their votes can be counted in the upcoming election.”