Decatur hospitals partner with county clerk on patient voting

DECATUR — Central Illinois Memorial Health System and HSHS hospitals are partnering with county clerks’ offices providing information for hospitalized voters and the opportunity to vote in the upcoming primary election.
Local hospitals, including St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur and Decatur Memorial Hospital, are working with families and patients to make sure patients are able to vote.
“Our right to vote is important, and we want to make sure our patients have the opportunity to exercise this right even if they are in the hospital,” said E.J. Kuiper, CEO of HSHS Illinois Division hospitals. “Our patient experience teams will be working to inform our patients on the proper way to do this, so their votes can be counted in the upcoming election.”
According to Illinois law, a qualified voter who has been admitted to a hospital, no more than 14 days before an election, is entitled to delivery of a vote-by-mail ballot in the hospital by a legal family member or someone who is registered to vote in the patient’s precinct. Forms are available from each hospital’s patient liaisons.
The hospital voting process:
- The patient, family member or registered voter who lives in the same precinct as the patient and patient’s physician, advanced practice registered nurse or physician assistant must fill out a form attesting to the patient’s reason for being in the hospital and that he or she will not be able to go to the polling place on election day, March 17.
- The family member or registered voter who lives in the same precinct as the patient must take the form to the county clerk’s office for review, to be notarized and to receive the patient’s ballot.
- The family member or registered voter who lives in the same precinct as the patient will bring the ballot back to the hospital to be filled out by the patient.
- The family member or registered voter who lives in the same precinct as the patient will then return the ballot to the county clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on election day.
