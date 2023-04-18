DECATUR — Short-term home rentals from companies like Airbnb and Vrbo have long been popular alternatives to hotel stays. But, at least for tax purposes, they will now be one in the same in Decatur.

The Decatur City Council on Monday approved without opposition an ordinance imposing the city's 8% hotel/motel tax on short-term rentals in city limits. The ordinance also requires the owners of short-term rental properties to obtain a license from the city that must be renewed annually at a rate of $25.

The change, according to city staff, comes amid an increase in complaints about short-term rentals related to noise, parking and garbage accumulation, among other things.

"While the vast majority of short-term rentals are not problematic or disruptive to neighbors, there have been complaints from a small number of properties," City Manager Scot Wrighton wrote in a memo to the council.

It is also "a matter of tax equity" to level the playing field between short-term rental services and hotels, Wrighton said.

The short-term rental license is not intended to be a revenue-generator for the city, but to ensure that owners pay their taxes and that short-term rentals do not create a nuisance.

Decatur joins more than two-dozen cities in Illinois in imposing a local hotel/motel tax on short-term rentals, including Bloomington and Normal, which charge 6%, and Champaign, Urbana and Springfield, which charge 7%.

Short-term rentals are already subject to the state's hotel tax, which is about 6%.

In other business, the council approved an agreement with Richland Community College that will allow students to travel anytime on city buses for free with no restrictions as long as they have their student ID.

Under the agreement, Richland will reimburse the city based on actual ridership counts.

“Since students will no longer pay the fares, they may be encouraged to ride the bus for more than just trips to school,” Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth and transit administrator Lacie Elzy wrote in a memo to council members.

The agreement comes just more than one month after the city and Decatur Public Schools approved an intergovernmental agreement allowing Eisenhower and MacArthur high school students to ride city buses for free.

City officials have also had discussions with Millikin University about a similar arrangement.

The council also approved a $65,000 engineering services agreement with Wisconsin-based Strand Associates, Inc. to study future water usage and delivery in the industrial northeastern portion of the city.

"The area has existing industrial customers with the potential to add new industrial customers," Wrighton wrote in a memo to council. "Understanding of existing capacity, timeline for upgrades and cost to increase the capacity is important to economic development and industrial developers."

The study will focus on the area north of Garfield Avenue and east of 22nd St.

The council also approved an agreement with the Illinois Commerce Commission, the Decatur & Eastern Illinois Railroad and the Illinois Department of Transportation to close the at-grade rail crossing between William Street and the railroad tracks that run parallel to U.S. Route 36.

The ungated crossing is currently at the intersection of U.S. Route 36, 22nd Street and William Street. Though access to-and-from the latter street is limited to right-turn only.

As constructed, only eastbound William Street traffic crosses the tracks, while the westbound lane curves just before the tracks, running parallel to them before hitting a right-turn only intersection with 22nd Street.

The road surface will be removed and restored to grass with curb and sidewalk extensions. The work is estimated at $180,000, a tab to be picked up by the ICC. The city will also received about $20,000 each from the federal government and the railroad to incentivize the closure.

