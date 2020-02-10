Decatur looking to fill census worker positions, at $20 an hour

DECATUR — The city is looking for workers to go door to door counting residents for the U.S. census. A recruiting event is planned.

"It is important that we get people involved and get a correct count," said Tim Dudley, the city's economic development coordinator. "There is a lot to lose if we don't. Federal funding, a congress seat, the population count determines those things."

The event is 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Friday at the Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.

City and county leaders formed a committee last month to create a plan for the census. It includes advertising in high-traffic areas such as at the Civic Center and Decatur Public Library.

The census every decade determines how federal funding is divided and how may U.S. House seats each state gets.

The issue is especially important for Illinois, which has had population numbers steadily decline.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Macon County has 105,801 residents, according to a U.S. Census Bureau estimate, and had 110,768 in the 2010 Census. Decatur has 72,174, down from the 76,122 in 2010.