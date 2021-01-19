Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe to seek appointment to Illinois Senate

Former state representative candidate Chase Wilhelm and Macoupin County Board member Roberta Vojas have also been linked to the open seat.

State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, said she is not interested.

Laura Zimmerman, chair of the Macon County Democratic Party, said she’s heard from Moore Wolfe and a number of other interested candidates. She has not decided who to support, but said “it's good to see people from Decatur and Macon County interested in this position.”

“Those are big, big shoes to fill,” Zimmerman said, speaking of Manar. “So I'm glad that we put forward a process that is open and transparent and allows people to throw their name in the hat.”

Zimmerman said that Manar “took on the tough fights and that garnered him respect from both sides of the aisle. And I think that's something that I'm looking for” in a new senator.

In addition to her role as mayor, Moore Wolfe is the executive director of philanthropy, advocacy and community relations at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.

A native of Mattoon, she moved to Decatur in 1986 when she started working at WAND-TV as the main anchor and worked there for more than a decade.

