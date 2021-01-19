Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe to seek appointment to Illinois Senate

DECATUR — Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe confirmed Tuesday that she plans to seek appointment to the Illinois Senate seat recently vacated by Andy Manar.
Manar announced his resignation earlier this year, effective Jan. 17, to take a position in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration, leaving the seat — which includes much of Decatur — open. Whoever receives the appointment will serve out the final two years of Manar's term.
Moore Wolfe, the city’s mayor since 2015, said “this was not something that was on my radar,” but that she made the decision to throw her hat in the ring after encouragement from several people.
“What happens in our area matters to Decatur,” Moore Wolfe said. “And I want to make sure that the voices of Decatur and Central Illinois are heard and that Decatur has really good, strong representation, whether I can do that as mayor or I can do that in the state Senate.”
“I think there will be a lot of really, really incredible people who apply for this position,” she said. “So it's going to be challenging, but I'm looking forward to the process.”
Other candidates that have publicly acknowledged interest in the appointment include Springfield Park District board member Lisa Badger, former Springfield Ward 2 Ald. Frank McNeil and Springfield Ward 3 Ald. Doris Turner, who is also the Sangamon County Democratic Party chair.
Former state representative candidate Chase Wilhelm and Macoupin County Board member Roberta Vojas have also been linked to the open seat.
State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, said she is not interested.
Laura Zimmerman, chair of the Macon County Democratic Party, said she’s heard from Moore Wolfe and a number of other interested candidates. She has not decided who to support, but said “it's good to see people from Decatur and Macon County interested in this position.”
“Those are big, big shoes to fill,” Zimmerman said, speaking of Manar. “So I'm glad that we put forward a process that is open and transparent and allows people to throw their name in the hat.”
Zimmerman said that Manar “took on the tough fights and that garnered him respect from both sides of the aisle. And I think that's something that I'm looking for” in a new senator.
In addition to her role as mayor, Moore Wolfe is the executive director of philanthropy, advocacy and community relations at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.
A native of Mattoon, she moved to Decatur in 1986 when she started working at WAND-TV as the main anchor and worked there for more than a decade.
She was president of the Decatur Chamber of Commerce for seven years, and also has served as regional manager of the "Opportunities Returns" program for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
She was elected to the city council in 2009.
“I've had a lot of different jobs, different career paths, which has given me a lot of insight into a lot of the interests that are in Central Illinois, whether it's agriculture, small town life or big business, labor, healthcare, and media,” Moore Wolfe said. “But I think probably one of my greatest strengths is building consensus and bringing people together.”
Moore Wolfe cited her work with labor unions as Chamber president to bring funds for infrastructure projects back to Decatur as an example of working collaboratively.
If selected, Moore Wolfe said she would resign her position as mayor, opting not to follow the route of state Rep. Brad Stephens, R-Rosemont, who remains mayor of the prominent edge city just outside Chicago.
She also said she would not be a placeholder and would run for reelection if selected, even with the uncertainty that comes with the upcoming redistricting process.
The 48th Senate District currently comprises all or parts of Christian, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery and Sangamon counties. It includes urban centers like Springfield and Decatur but covers a significant swath of rural territory.
Though Manar won it by double-digits three times, it has trended Republican for years.
Moore Wolfe said her top legislative priority would be recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our communities have to recover from this pandemic,” she said. “And once we get the health issue under control where we have widespread vaccinations, and we are able to get life back to where it was, a more normal life, we still have to rebuild our economies (and) communities.
Moore Wolfe said she’s reached out to some of the county party chairs, who are accepting applications for the position through Jan. 25. Candidates will be interviewed Jan. 30 and 31 with a vote scheduled for Feb. 6.
Zimmerman, as Macon County Democratic Party chair, has the highest percentage of weighted vote.