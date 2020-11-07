 Skip to main content
Decatur NAACP president: Proud of Kamala Harris win

DECATUR — The first thing Jeanelle Norman thinks of in regard to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is not her race, but her gender.

"I think of her as being the first woman and then as the first African-American (vice president)," said Norman, president of the Decatur Branch of the NAACP. "Given her background, she will do an excellent job as vice president of the United States."

Harris, the junior U.S. senator from California, has become the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American to become vice president. 

Harris' father is Jamaican and her mother is Indian. Norman said she is "elated" that Joe Biden and Harris were elected.

However, she wasn't completely sure how the election would go until Saturday.

"I was always uneasy about what was going to happen," Norman said. "I feel good about the process and I'm OK with the announcement now. The way they say it, it wouldn't make that much difference (to wait for the remaining states' counts). Surely they have enough knowledge to know they're not saying something that isn't true. This isn't the time for projections."

She was also gratified by voter turnout, which is estimated at more that 60 percent.

"I'm really proud for all the people who participated in the whole process," Norman said. "We need to continue to make sure people exercise their right to vote."

Millikin University student Erik Labroo, 22, is from an Indian family and said the Biden-Harris ticket is a historic moment. 

"For instance, I see my aunt a lot in Kamala and she has been texting me this entire time and this was her first year that she could vote in an election," he told the Herald & Review on Saturday, "and it was a really proud moment for my family and to have someone like (Kamala) represent us."

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

