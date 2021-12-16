Decatur overpass gets $18 million in state funding, poised for January letting

Other components to the project include a state effort to widen the intersection with East William Street Road and expand Brush College Road from two lanes to four lanes.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said that the "project is critical for not only safety, but for economic development in the Decatur area," noting that "the corridor serves as a major transportation artery to our industries as well as Richland Community College."

Getting the project to the finish line has been a hassle, whether it was securing cooperation with the railroad, funding from the state and federal governments or acquiring the properties necessary.

Earlier this year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation granting quick-take authority for the project, allowing the city, if necessary, to quickly secure land needed from two holdout property owners.

The city secured those final properties in November with the final acquisition price to be determined in court.

Pritzker, speaking of the $18 million award, said he was "proud to bring this progress to Decatur as another way Rebuild Illinois is reshaping the region."

Several other smaller ordinances regarding the project have passed in recent weeks, essentially tying up loose ends before January.