Decatur overpass gets $18 million in state funding, poised for January letting

DECATUR — Christmas came early for long-suffering motorists who live, work or otherwise spend time in the city's east side industrial corridor.
That's because the The Illinois Commerce Commission on Thursday stuffed the city's figurative stocking with $18 million for a road overpass over Norfolk Southern tracks near Brush College Road.
The award represents one of the last pieces needed to fund a fix to one of the worst bottlenecks in the city, increase motorist safety and potentially unlock additional economic development near the city's major employers.
“As a resident of Decatur, I am extremely familiar with these crossings and how dangerous the situation can be for motorist, frustrated by having to sit and wait long periods of time to cross due to trains blocking the way," said Illinois Commerce Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan, a former city alderman, said in a statement. "This project is a top priority for the ICC, and this funding will go far in helping the city of Decatur to install much needed protections at these high traffic crossings with a long-history of train-vehicle collisions.”
Recommended for you…
The ambitious project, now pegged at more than $62 million, would separate road and train traffic by a bridge elevating Brush College over Faries Parkway and adjacent railroad tracks, thus relieving massive holdups and congestion.
ICC approval was expected, but has the effect of allowing the project to be placed on the Illinois Department of Transportation's January letting schedule, meaning bids will be received and construction can start in 2022.
Assistant city manager Jon Kindseth said the city has been "waiting for all these final pieces and actions necessary" to move forward with the project.
"These are all the final things all being drawn together at the very last minute, which is allowing us to basically finally go on the January letting with IDOT," Kindseth said.
The commission authorized the use of $12 million in Grade Crossing Protection Funds and $6 million from the Multi-Modal Transportation Bond Fund.
The money will help pay for gates and median barriers at the rail crossing of Faries Parkway and the relocation and gating on Harrison Avenue.
The commission also approved the city construction plan.
The projects address ongoing safety issues and arrangement that doesn't allow flashing signals, gates or bells at either crossing. Since 1990, 21 train-car crashes have been reported at the crossings.
"The lack of gates allows motorists to attempt to “beat the train” without any physical impediment and train operations at these crossings are frequently blocked for significant amounts of time," the commission said in a statement.
Drivers waited an average of 17 hours each week for trains to pass at Brush College and Faries, according to a 2013 transportation study. The Brush College Road crossing was blocked by trains about 198 times per week.
About 9,800 vehicles, including 22% heavy commercial trucks, cross the tracks each day, according to IDOT traffic counts. About six trains per day cross the road at a maximum speed of 10 miles per hour.
More than half the project — $34 million — is being funded by the federal government. The ICC's portion has now grown to $20.95 million. Norfolk Southern has agreed to contribute $1 million and the city is expected to pitch in $3.22 million.
Future maintenance of the bridge will be the city's sole responsibility.
Other components to the project include a state effort to widen the intersection with East William Street Road and expand Brush College Road from two lanes to four lanes.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said that the "project is critical for not only safety, but for economic development in the Decatur area," noting that "the corridor serves as a major transportation artery to our industries as well as Richland Community College."
Getting the project to the finish line has been a hassle, whether it was securing cooperation with the railroad, funding from the state and federal governments or acquiring the properties necessary.
The proposal is a joint venture between the city, which owns the lake; the Decatur Park District, which owns the surrounding land; and G&H Marine, a Decatur-based dock builder that would construct and operate the new facilities.