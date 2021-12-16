Decatur overpass gets $18 million in state funding

DECATUR — The Illinois Commerce Commission on Thursday approved $18 million for a road overpass over Norfolk Southern tracks near Brush College Road and other improvements.

The commission authorized the use of $12 million in Grade Crossing Protection Funds and $6 million from the Multi-Modal Transportation Bond Fund.

The money will help pay for gates and median barriers at the rail crossing of Faries Parkway and the relocation and gating on Harrison Avenue.

The commission also approved the city construction plan.

The projects address ongoing safety issues and arrangement that doesn't allow flashing signals, gates or bells at either crossing. Since 1990, 21 train-car crashes have been reported at the crossings.

"The lack of gates allows motorists to attempt to “beat the train” without any physical impediment and train operations at these crossings are frequently blocked for significant amounts of time," the commission said in a statement.

“As a resident of Decatur, I am extremely familiar with these crossings and how dangerous the situation can be for motorist, frustrated by having to sit and wait long periods of time to cross due to trains blocking the way. This project is a top priority for the ICC, and this funding will go far in helping the city of Decatur to install much needed protections at these high traffic crossings with a long-history of train-vehicle collisions,” said Illinois Commerce Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan said in a statement.

Work is scheduled to finish by late 2025.

