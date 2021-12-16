 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Decatur overpass gets $18 million in state funding

  • Updated
  • 0

DECATUR — The Illinois Commerce Commission on Thursday approved $18 million for a road overpass over Norfolk Southern tracks near Brush College Road and other improvements.

The commission authorized the use of $12 million in Grade Crossing Protection Funds and $6 million from the Multi-Modal Transportation Bond Fund.

The money will help pay for gates and median barriers at the rail crossing of Faries Parkway and the relocation and gating on Harrison Avenue. 

The commission also approved the city construction plan. 

The projects address ongoing safety issues and arrangement that doesn't allow flashing signals, gates or bells at either crossing. Since 1990, 21 train-car crashes have been reported at the crossings. 

"The lack of gates allows motorists to attempt to “beat the train” without any physical impediment and train operations at these crossings are frequently blocked for significant amounts of time," the commission said in a statement. 

The work is part of the $62.7 million Brush College Road/Faries Parkway Project. 

“As a resident of Decatur, I am extremely familiar with these crossings and how dangerous the situation can be for motorist, frustrated by having to sit and wait long periods of time to cross due to trains blocking the way. This project is a top priority for the ICC, and this funding will go far in helping the city of Decatur to install much needed protections at these high traffic crossings with a long-history of train-vehicle collisions,” said Illinois Commerce Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan said in a statement. 

Work is scheduled to finish by late 2025. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Council advances expansion of docks near Nelson Park

Council advances expansion of docks near Nelson Park

The proposal is a joint venture between the city, which owns the lake; the Decatur Park District, which owns the surrounding land; and G&H Marine, a Decatur-based dock builder that would construct and operate the new facilities.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: $5 billion Rivian plant in Georgia announced

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News