Decatur Park District adjusts as coronavirus impact continues

DECATUR — The official opening of the Splash Cove water park scheduled for Memorial Day weekend is up in the air because of COVID-19, one of several Decatur Park District plans effected by the pandemic.
Park district Director of Operations Clay Gerhard said final calibrations are needed on water slides, as well setting up video walls inside.The slides were built by Switzerland-based Klarer Freizeitanlagen, meaning they can't be completed until international borders reopen. Other final touches include power washing and filling the swimming pools and training lifeguards.
“The biggest time consumer in that will be the on-boarding of all of the lifeguards and other employees and begin training them," Gerhard said. "There's a huge amount of training those guards will need to go through before we can ever open up the pools.”
It's still too early to tell if they need to move the date.
Crews since summer 2018 have been turning about 6.28 acres of Nelson Park into the complex, which is adjacent the Overlook Adventure Park. Officials in October said the work totals about $10 million and a lazy river is planned later.
The coronavirus and "stay at home" order also cancelled district events, including scheduled shows at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater operated by the park district.
All May shows had been rescheduled. The first one of the year is now June 12 and shows will need to get pushed even later into the summer and possibly early fall if the state "stay at home" order is extended, said park board President Chris Harrison.
"At this point, if things cleared up over the month of May and June, we could come back and work back to a reasonable level of comfort (and) the expectation is that we still have a full slate of events," Harrison said.
Park district Executive Director Bill Clevenger said no artists have canceled and the park district is working with them to find new dates.
Additionally, seasonal hiring for park programs has been put on hold. Officials said the park district would normally have around 500 seasonal and part-time employees staffed this time of the year. Those positions totaled 25 as of Thursday and it's unclear when more will be filled, since a majority of summer programs aren't currently operating.
“All that's in limbo with regard to what this opening is going to look like," Clevenger said. "We've already had applications, we've begun to talk to people about summer jobs and a lot of that is put on hold right now."
Harrison said hiring seasonal and part-time employees is the district's largest variable cost, but can be controlled when there are no programs. He said budget cuts haven't had to be made because "the timing of this allowed us to just not hire people."
A steady source of income is through property taxes that come during June and September, which accounts for 35% to 38% of the district's annual budget, Clevenger said. They also make money from fees, sponsorship and grants.
“Revenue right now is at a standstill," Clevenger said.
Still, officials said the small number of employees have been a big help by working in areas outside of their current duties. For example, employees in a non-lawn-care division will help mow lawns if there aren't enough on a given day.
"In my career, it's been 42 years now, I've never seen anything like this," Clevenger said of COVID-19. "It truly is just a tribute to our staff, who without hesitation has said 'What do I need to do? How can I help?' Everybody in the district has stepped up."
