Decatur Park District adjusts as coronavirus impact continues

All May shows had been rescheduled. The first one of the year is now June 12 and shows will need to get pushed even later into the summer and possibly early fall if the state "stay at home" order is extended, said park board President Chris Harrison.

"At this point, if things cleared up over the month of May and June, we could come back and work back to a reasonable level of comfort (and) the expectation is that we still have a full slate of events," Harrison said.

Park district Executive Director Bill Clevenger said no artists have canceled and the park district is working with them to find new dates.

Additionally, seasonal hiring for park programs has been put on hold. Officials said the park district would normally have around 500 seasonal and part-time employees staffed this time of the year. Those positions totaled 25 as of Thursday and it's unclear when more will be filled, since a majority of summer programs aren't currently operating.

“All that's in limbo with regard to what this opening is going to look like," Clevenger said. "We've already had applications, we've begun to talk to people about summer jobs and a lot of that is put on hold right now."