Decatur Park District selling 2.99 acres to Buffett Foundation

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District has started the process to sell 2.99 acres to The Howard G. Buffett Foundation for $41,000.

The land is on U.S. 51 north of the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center at 1095 W. Rotary Way.

Park District lawyer Ed Flynn said the foundation "plans to build a very nice building that will bring some rather high-end jobs to the community."

"I'm not at liberty to disclose the purpose of the building," Flynn said. "But it would be consistent with the types of law-enforcement training facilities that are present in the current property south of our Rotary Park development.”