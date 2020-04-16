Decatur Park District selling land to Buffett Foundation

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District has started the process to sell 2.99 acres to The Howard G. Buffett Foundation for $41,000.
The land is on U.S. 51 north of the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center at 1095 W. Rotary Way.
Park District lawyer Ed Flynn said the foundation "plans to build a very nice building that will bring some rather high-end jobs to the community."
"I'm not at liberty to disclose the purpose of the building," Flynn said. "But it would be consistent with the types of law-enforcement training facilities that are present in the current property south of our Rotary Park development.”
Buffett's foundation is based in Decatur, where he has lived since being an executive with Archer Daniels Midland Co. in the 1990s. He is the son of Warren Buffett, CEO of the holding company Berkshire Hathaway, and was appointed Macon County sheriff in 2017. The training center is one of numerous projects Buffett has funded in the area.
The park district board this week approved starting a contract for the sale.
The new building will not interfere with the district's plan to build baseball fields at the Rotary Park Sports Complex, Flynn said.
It may be some time for the process to move into the next phase, as a contract between the park district and Buffett Foundation requires approval from the Macon County Circuit Court. Once the court approves the sale, the transaction will be finalized, Flynn said.
"That won't take place until sometimes later in May, pending the court's reopening," he said.
