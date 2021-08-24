Decatur Parks Foundation director appointed as new village administrator in Forsyth

 Skip to main content
Applebee_Jill 04.12.18.jpg

Jill Applebee, director of the Decatur Parks Foundation, speaks at an event in 2018. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
FORSYTH — The director of the Decatur Parks Foundation is leaving the group to become the administrator for the village of Forsyth.

The village board voted Monday to appoint Jill Applebee to the position left vacant by departure of David Strohl. 

“She’s well versed in a lot of different areas with her work with the park district,” said Jim Peck, mayor of Forsyth. “We just think she’s the right person to lead us forward.”

Applebee has served as the foundation director since 2012 and during her time she has worked with the park district to help turn it into a nationally recognized organization.

“My passion is definitely improving the quality of life for my community as I’ve tried to do at the park district for a long time,” Applebee said. “I’m really excited to bring new businesses to town and listening to the community to see what they want.”

A Decatur native, Applebee, an Eastern Illinois University graduate, is married and has three sons. She was recognized by the Business Journal in 2006 as one of 20 people under the age of 40 who make a difference in Macon County.

She will assume the new position on Sept. 1.

