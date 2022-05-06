Decatur police chief lays out challenges, vision for future at annual business expo

DECATUR — Police Chief Shane Brandel recalled being asked by Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe a couple weeks ago to do a small roundtable with some business leaders at the police department.

Apparently, Moore Wolfe thought Brandel did such a good job at that roundtable that she "invited" him to deliver a similar message to a larger audience at the annual Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Expo Friday morning.

"So here I am," Brandel told hundreds of business and civic leaders gathered at the Decatur Civic Center, jokingly adding that "I'm gonna try to do the worst, most boring speech I could ever give you. That way I never have to do this again."

It was coming out of sorts for Brandel, a 25-year veteran of the force still new to the role of top cop. He succeeded former Police Chief Jim Getz in August 2021.

In a roughly 20-minute address, Brandel laid out the challenges facing the department, from recruitment and retention to fighting crime that has increased in recent years, while also sharing his vision for the future.

He said that the national climate around law enforcement — highly polarized amid a series of high-profile police killings of unarmed Black men, most notably George Floyd in May 2020 — has had a debilitating impact on officer morale, which has contributed to a spike in retirements.

At the same time, recruitment is down. Currently, the Decatur Police Department has 16 openings. Brandel said they conducted interviews with nine candidates on Wednesday, a stark contrast from the hundreds who would apply for positions when he started in the 1990s.

"We’re struggling when it comes to recruiting and trying to get people to fill our ranks," Brandel said. "And that has a ripple effect throughout our department."

In Illinois, much of the focus of law enforcement's ire has been the SAFE-T Act, a 2021 criminal justice reform law that, among other things, will eliminate cash bail starting in 2023 and require all police officers to wear body cameras by 2025.

Brandel said that there are problems with the law — some that have been fixed through a series of follow-up bills and others that still need to be addressed.

But, he said no one side has all the answers, seeking to strike a middle ground on a topic that's been fraught with partisan discord.

"Here's my political statement: both sides are right and both sides are wrong," Brandel said. "And until both sides can actually come together, we're going to have this conversation for decades to come."

Solving the city's crime issues will require a multi-pronged approach, Brandel told those in the room.

"My philosophy is you have to focus on root cause issues, without a doubt — poverty, education, jobs, parenting, all of it," Brandel said. "There has to be support and money for that, there has to be that safety net."

"The other side of that is when those who get through that safety net, there has to be accountability, especially when it comes to violent and repeat offenders," he added. "It's those people who are tearing up our communities, and those are the ones that need to be held accountable."

Brandel said crime in Decatur is still not where he would like it to be, but that progress has been made since crime spiked in the summer of 2020.

Shootings through April were down 16% year-over-year compared with 2021, he said. And though shootings increased by 5% overall in 2021 compared to 2020, that number was up 69% through July 2021 vs. July 2020. This indicates a significant reduction in violent crime in the latter months of 2021.

"So when I took over at the end of July last year, we made some big changes within our patrol division," Brandel said. "We kind of restructured a little bit what we were doing on the proactive side and then we kind of utilized a strategy called 'precision policing.'"

Brandel said this style of policing relies on technology, such as license plate reader cameras that were installed across the city last year, to focus in on people known to cause problems.

"I know who our problem people are," Brandel said. "I know the ones who are out there doing the shooting. So we're gonna focus on them. I'll now make no apologies about it."

He had this warning for those people: "You're gonna come to know our Decatur police officers real well."

"You're out there terrorizing our community, and we're gonna be up in your face — and I hope you like it because I'm pretty good looking," he said to laughs from the audience.

Brandel received a prolonged standing ovation from the crowd upon concluding his remarks. Moore Wolfe said "he did an amazing job."

"He's very, very genuine," Moore Wolfe said. "And he's our police chief, the community needs to get to know him. He's done a lot of interviews, he's been on the radio, he's been on TV, he's been in the paper a lot."

"But this was a great face to face … and it was a great opportunity for us to really introduce him to the community, and for him to talk about what it's like to be an officer these days," she said.

Moore Wolfe, who gave about a six-and-a-half minute State of the City Address ahead of Brandel, further told the room that the city council has the police department's back.

"Defund Decatur Police? Not on my watch," Moore Wolfe said.

Beyond the issue of crime and policing, Moore Wolfe highlighted several developments over the past year, including neighborhood revitalization initiatives.

She touted the demolition of 55 buildings between May 2021 and April 2022, with another 17 under contract to come down and an additional 60 likely by the end of the year.

She acknowledged that “there is a really long list after that,” but pointed to improvements in the area around the new Johns Hill Magnet School as an example of what's possible.

“It took awhile for many of our neighborhoods to get into the state they’re in,” Moore Wolfe said. “We’re working to stop the spread of blight and we’re working to clean up the mess. But it’s not going to happen this week, this month or even this year.”

Still, Moore Wolfe, who has previously indicated she plans to run for reelection next year, promised that “we will get the job done.”

And they will have lots of money to work with, at least in the short term.

Of the $34 million the city received in federal American Rescue Plan funds, at least $11 million has been set aside for neighborhood revitalization initiatives. Much of this will go towards rehabilitation programs.

Moore Wolfe also noted the development of the city as a distribution hub with warehouses rising up particularly on the industrial northeast side of town.

She also highlighted the more than $300 million in investments Archer Daniels Midland Co. plans to make in its Decatur facilities, the arrival of InnovaFeed and several road projects that could be underway in the coming years, such as improvements and reducing the number of lanes along Business 51.

Moore Wolfe acknowledged, however, that the Brush College Road grade separation project was “somewhat delayed” after its bid came back 43% over engineer estimates. This creates a new $14 million funding gap.

Summing up the state of the city, Moore Wolfe said "we've got challenges, but we're ready to tackle them."

"I think it's an exciting time to be in Decatur," she said.

Contact Brenden Moore at brenden.moore@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @brendenmoore13.

