Decatur police chief to talk with city council about spike in gun violence

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council on Monday is scheduled to have a study session to talk about the Police Department, efforts to modernize the agency and what's being done to address gun violence.

In a memo to the council, City Manager Scot Wrighton and police Chief James Getz said the department for years has been dedicated to improving training, community outreach and operations.

"More recently, police brutality incidents in Minneapolis and other American cities have placed ... a spotlight on the means and methods deployed by local police departments to provide basic security services to their citizens in ways that are compatible with the country’s motto of 'equal justice under the law,'" the memo reads.

On the agenda is a discussion about technology, as well as new officer-worn body cameras that will start in October. Additionally, "beginning in 2021 the city will begin deployment of surveillance camera equipment in selected neighborhoods to test out their effectiveness in reducing all kinds of crime," according to the memo.