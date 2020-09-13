Decatur police chief to talk with city council about spike in gun violence

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council on Monday is scheduled to have a study session to talk about the Police Department, efforts to modernize the agency and what's being done to address gun violence.
In a memo to the council, City Manager Scot Wrighton and police Chief James Getz said the department for years has been dedicated to improving training, community outreach and operations.
"More recently, police brutality incidents in Minneapolis and other American cities have placed ... a spotlight on the means and methods deployed by local police departments to provide basic security services to their citizens in ways that are compatible with the country’s motto of 'equal justice under the law,'" the memo reads.
On the agenda is a discussion about technology, as well as new officer-worn body cameras that will start in October. Additionally, "beginning in 2021 the city will begin deployment of surveillance camera equipment in selected neighborhoods to test out their effectiveness in reducing all kinds of crime," according to the memo.
Getz on Monday is also expected to talk about strategies to address a spike in shootings. "Although not unique to Decatur, there has been an unacceptable increase in gun violence in Decatur in recent months," the memo says.
The study session is used by the council to discuss policies. No votes are taken.
The session is at 5:30 p.m. at the Civic Center Theater, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.
21 photos of the Staley dam from the Herald & Review archives
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.