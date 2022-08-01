Decatur Police Department, child advocacy group team up in trauma response program

DECATUR — The city's police department and a local child advocacy center are teaming up to bring an immediate trauma response program directly to young victims of crime.

Child 1st Center, a child advocacy center that serves children and families in Macon and Piatt counties, currently runs the Macon County HEALS (Helping Everyone Access Linked Systems), a program that works with victims of crime under the age of 25.

Under a new proposal, the program will be expanded where HEALS staff would be able to respond to certain calls that the Decatur Police Department responds to in order to start working with families immediately following a violent crime.

The current process is referral-based, which advocates and police officials said delays the connection between crisis workers and victims and often reduces the likelihood that the latter will utilize the services offered.

"This program is designed essentially to have an immediate response from Macon County Heals when those violent crimes occur so we can immediately connect those victims with the counselors and the services they need and, hopefully, then increase the likelihood of success and follow up treatment for them," said Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel.

The goal of the program is to reach victims at the peak of their trauma and increase the participation in recovery services, which advocates believe can reduce negative effects associated with trauma.

"If we get with them within the first 24 to 48 hours, the chances of them actually engaging in counseling services, feeling supported, cooperating with law enforcement, all those things are better served," said Jean Moore, executive director of Child 1st.

Services include counseling, providing clothing, emergency safe housing and help with childcare among other things. The program will have one full-time employee and one part-time employee.

Moore said there are about 30 people currently in the county's HEALS program with the expectation of at least a couple added per week.

The $132,000 pilot program should last at least two years, Moore said.

The city, the United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois and the TS and Juanita Ballance Foundation have each put in $30,000 toward it and it has received $21,200 from the Illinois Violent Crimes Victim Assistance Act, leaving it just short of its fundraising goal.

The city's $30,000 portion — approved unanimously by the Decatur City Council on Monday — will come from its more than $34 million allotment of federal American Rescue Plan funds.

"It's going to take a village to reduce the gun violence in the city," said Councilman David Horn. "And so programs like this one is just one of the many things that the city can do and the citizens can do to break the cycle of violence."