Decatur police: No incidents of unrest reported overnight

DECATUR — A Decatur police spokesman, Sgt. Chris Copeland, on Wednesday said he wasn't aware of any incidents of unrest overnight following Tuesday's election.
Last week, Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton said the city has a plan in place in case of problems, although "I'm optimistic that won't happen in Decatur."
Nationally, there were scattered protests took place from Washington, D.C., to Washington state in the hours after polls closed, but there were no signs of widespread unrest or violence linked to the U.S. election.
The outcome of the hard-fought contest for the presidency remained undecided Wednesday, stirring worries that prolonged uncertainty could yet spark conflict.
Several large cities, in Chicago, also had boarded-up windows out of concern of post-election reaction.
In Decatur, large pallets of merchandise were seen placed in front of the Mount Zion Road Rural King early Wednesday.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown had put the National Guard on standby, since Portland has seen almost nightly protests since the death of George Floyd under a Minneapolis police officer's knee in May.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said on Twitter that there would be “no tolerance for any violence, intimidation or criminal destruction,” and that people should be “safe while using their voice to advocate for their perspective.”
In Seattle, police said they arrested several people, including someone who put nails in a road and another who drove over a barricade and into a police bike lane. No one was injured.
Hundreds of businesses in cities across the U.S. boarded up their doors and windows ahead of the election, fearing the vote could lead to the sort of violence that broke out after Floyd's death.
“Some people would like to cause mayhem and trouble,” Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said earlier in the day. She said she had never seen so many businesses being boarded up: “That all saddens me.”
The Illinois National Guard was also ordered on standby by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
