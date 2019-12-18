Decatur police union, city negotiating settlement over towing ordinance

DECATUR — Decatur police union and city officials said in court Wednesday they are working to settle a three-year dispute over an ordinance requiring officers to seize vehicles, a move the union says is unconstitutional.

Amy Waks, the city’s assistant corporation counsel, and union attorney Shane Voyles met for a status hearing on the litigation at the Macon County Courthouse. The attorneys asked Macon County Circuit Judge R.C. Bollinger for a 60-day postponement in the case.

Waks said she spoke with Voyles prior to the hearing, and the pair agreed to negotiate a possible settlement.

The dispute, which dates to 2016, centers on an ordinance that authorizes officers to impound vehicles used in the commission of certain crimes which are collectively referred to as “unlawful use of a motor vehicle.” These include driving under the influence, having drugs or drug paraphernalia, soliciting a prostitute and driving with music that is too loud on multiple occasions.