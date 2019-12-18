Decatur police union, city negotiating settlement over towing ordinance

DECATUR — Decatur police union and city officials said in court Wednesday they are working to settle a three-year dispute over an ordinance requiring officers to seize vehicles, a move the union says is unconstitutional.
Amy Waks, the city’s assistant corporation counsel, and union attorney Shane Voyles met for a status hearing on the litigation at the Macon County Courthouse. The attorneys asked Macon County Circuit Judge R.C. Bollinger for a 60-day postponement in the case.
Waks said she spoke with Voyles prior to the hearing, and the pair agreed to negotiate a possible settlement.
The dispute, which dates to 2016, centers on an ordinance that authorizes officers to impound vehicles used in the commission of certain crimes which are collectively referred to as “unlawful use of a motor vehicle.” These include driving under the influence, having drugs or drug paraphernalia, soliciting a prostitute and driving with music that is too loud on multiple occasions.
Police department rules direct officers to have the vehicles towed when these violations occur. In court documents, the Decatur Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Committee argues that the city rules violate the U.S. Constitution in part because vehicles are seized as a punishment before the person is found guilty. The city says the ordinance is lawful and that similar practices are carried out in other communities.
Vehicle owners must pay $250 to the Decatur Police Department plus towing fees to Prairieland Towing to get their vehicles back. That happens regardless of whether the owner was the person found to be using it unlawfully or even present at the time. The money would be refunded if a city hearing officer later rules that the vehicle was not used in commission of a crime.
The underlying crime is prosecuted separately.
You have free articles remaining.
The next status hearing in the litigation is Feb. 13, 2020.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur police through the years 🚨
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro