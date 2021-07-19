Decatur police wives again push council on staffing, contract

DECATUR — Attending their third Decatur City Council meeting in a row Monday evening, the wives of city police officers continued their push to win support for those serving in law enforcement.

Speaker after speaker rose to address the council members, demanding everything from a speedy end to protracted contract negotiations to a renewed effort to boost recruitment and, perhaps more importantly, retainment.

Shelley Kretsinger said the city had done a great job recently with the recruitment of 16 new officers. “However, the city has had the same number, 16, leave,” she added. “Therefore, we believe the problem lies in retention.”

The spouses have already supplied council members with ideas on better recruitment, ranging from working college campuses to high school outreach programs. But the issue of retention may require something more than money and benefits and hinge more on simple respect and recognition for those who wear the uniform and protect and serve.

Tara Daniels told the council: “When we asked our officers what would make them stay, what would keep them going and working hard, they overwhelmingly responded with these things for their number one choice: ‘We just want to feel support.’ Support and morale go a long way.”

Councilman David Horn thanked them for their comments and said the city needed their husbands’ service more than ever. “The City of Decatur is facing a shooting epidemic,” he said.

“In the first six months of 2021 there have been 80 reported shootings in Decatur and, by comparison, between January to June 2019, there were 26 shootings. So the number of shootings has tripled in two years.”

Horn said the recent spasm of violence included the attempted murder of a police officer and the shooting of an 8-year-old child.

“This violence needs to stop and, for it to stop, Decatur Police officers need our support,” he added.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

