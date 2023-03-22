DECATUR — Macon County mental healthcare providers are bracing for impact as HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital gets closer to shuttering its inpatient behavioral health services.

St. Mary’s is Decatur and Macon County’s primary source of inpatient mental healthcare. In May, a state board will consider the hospital’s petition to shutter inpatient behavioral health and other services.

This has left providers preparing to transfer patients outside the county.

“We have the ability to do a lot of outpatient services,” said Rachel Deerwester, director of clinical nursing services at the Macon County Health Department. “I know that HSHS is expanding their outpatient services for mental health. I know that Heritage has expanded their (outpatient) services. The core problem is we don't have the inpatient services. We can offer outpatient services, but if someone's in an emergency situation, or if they just need that inpatient level of care, that's what we're lacking in.”

Deerwester's comments came during a meeting Tuesday of the Macon County Board of Health.

As with physical ailments, patients needing inpatient behavioral healthcare often need more intensive monitoring and longer amounts of time to develop stability. Inpatient care is also vital in the case of mental health emergencies, as Deerwester pointed out.

Decatur and Macon County patients needing inpatient care could be transferred to hospitals in neighboring counties, but bed availability at those locations is never guaranteed.

“There are services in Springfield, there are services in Champaign, there are services around,” Deerwester said. “It's just a matter of do they have a bed, you know? There are places for people to go. But if they're at capacity, they're looking farther and farther and farther.”

That means local patients could also be transferred as far as Chicago or even to other states, according to Macon County Board of Health member Marsha Webb.

Webb, who works for the circuit clerk’s office but is a licensed EMS instructor, told her fellow members during Tuesday’s Macon County Board of Health meeting that some Decatur psychiatric patients have recently been transferred for care to hospitals in Chicago, Indianapolis and Northern Michigan. Other board members said they’re concerned the situation could become dire.

“It’s going to get worse,” said Board of Health President Mark Scranton. “There's going to be some catastrophic things that are going to happen in the next six months to two years here in Macon County in regards to how we're handling our health situations.”

Deerwester advised board members that there is some inpatient placement available in Springfield as of now. But department and board members agreed that inpatient services located in Macon County would be the best choice for everyone involved — even if it is unlikely.

“I don't know how we can create an in-house program for people,” Deerwester said. “I mean, that is the answer. They need somewhere to go and do inpatient. And I do not have an answer for that. I wish I did.”

Mary E. Garrison, president and CEO of Heritage Behavioral Health Center, previously told the Herald & Review she understands the financial strains that influenced St. Mary’s desire to close inpatient mental healthcare.

“But there are other things in play that make all this very difficult, like reimbursement rates,” Garrison said at the time. “There is just not enough funding in mental health.”

In January, St. Mary’s applied for permission from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) to discontinue its obstetrics, advanced inpatient rehabilitation, newborn nursery, pediatrics and inpatient behavioral health services units.

Garrison and Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks both filed letters of support as part of the hospital’s closure petition.

The HFSRB will consider St. Mary’s application during its May 9 board meeting.

An HFSRB representative told the Herald & Review earlier this month there will be no public hearing ahead of the state’s decision as no member of the public requested one ahead of the Feb. 22 deadline.

Deerwester said she’s focused on improving mental healthcare options in Macon County in whatever ways possible. She has concerns about the pandemic’s effects on Americans’ mental health, as well as the post-pandemic state of the healthcare field in general.

“People are scared. They're still scared. They still don't feel safe,” she said. “There's a huge distrust in healthcare that I think has become just exponentially worse because of the pandemic. And we're going to see all that. I'm talking about the ambulance services, (the) lack of nurses, you know. We're going to see this burden for, I think, many years to come.”

