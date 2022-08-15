Decatur Public Transit System receives $22 million federal grant

DECATUR — The city's goal of a zero-emissions bus fleet by 2035 received a boost with the awarding of a $16.84 million federal grant.

The funds, from a variety of U.S. Department of Transportation grant programs, will be combined with a $5.1 million local match to kickstart the transition from traditional diesel-powered buses towards hybrids and, eventually, full electric buses, officials said.

"That budget goes towards buying electric charging equipment and electrical upgrades to our facilities to start that transition," Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said. "It goes to actually replace some of the buses with hybrids."

Only two of the city's 23 fixed-route buses are currently hybrids. However, the city plans to replace four older diesel-powered buses with hybrids in 2023.

The plan after that is to replace diesel-powered buses with electric buses four at a time every two years starting in 2025.

Kindseth said the city is not ready at this point for electric vehicles as they lack the range needed for the length of some city bus routes. Though hybrids cost more upfront than traditional buses, they are about 25% more fuel efficient.

In addition to the federal funds, the city received a $3.76 million grant from the state's capital construction program earlier this year and is also utilizing about $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

About $4 million will be set aside for solar panels that will cover the rooftops of transit facilities, Kindseth said.