Decatur Public Transit System to require face masks

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Transit System is asking the riders wear face masks on buses.

City manager Scot Wrighton said signs recommending the masks will be posted Wednesday. The masks will be required later in the month.

"We're entering a transition period where we recommend for the safety of drivers and the traveling public that you have a face mask, but at some point, about 10 days out, it will be required in the interest of public safety," Wrighton said in a video update.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week recommended that people who are in public wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wrighton in the video also spoke about Fair Havens Senior Living, where a resident died of COVID-19. He said the city has been in discussions with management of the facility about limiting access and handling testing.

WEDNESDAY UPDATE

