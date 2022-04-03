Decatur residents may get break on water, sewer rates

Decatur residents may get a break on their water, sewer and lake fee rates under a proposal to be considered by the city council on Monday.

The proposal would cap the annual rate increases for the coming year, which take effect May 1, at 2.5%. Without action, the automatic increases likely would have been near 8% due to soaring inflation.

Starting in 2016, the city has had automatic water and sewer rate increases built in. Automatic lake fee increases were added in 2017.

They were done to avoid repeating mistakes of the past. City officials kept rates artificially low for years, which eventually led to the need to significantly spike them in order to pay for several necessary water-related infrastructure projects, including dredging and drilling wells.

The annual increase was structured to capture the greater of 2.5% or the increase in the consumer price index over the previous year. In most years, that number has been the former.

"In an effort to basically hold down costs and try to provide some relief for residents and businesses, the city is basically opting to take the lower one, 2.5% versus the CPI, which is clearly going to be much higher," said Assistant City Manager Jon Kindseth.

Kindseth characterized the water and sewer funds as "healthy funds" and predicted that the budgetary impact "is probably not very significant" since the city usually assumes a 2.5% increase.

The proposal comes weeks after city council members told city staff of their desire to give city residents some tax relief amid the largest rise in inflation since 1982.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Councilwoman Lisa Gregory last month floated the idea of temporarily pausing the city's 5-cent local motor fuel taxes, hoping to ease the pain at the pump.

However, City Manager Scot Wrighton suggested the move would not be prudent since the tax is a dedicated funding source for city road projects.

Wrighton estimates that the tax brings in about $1.8 million annually.

He later suggested that water, sewer and lake fee rates would be a better area to give city residents some relief.

Kindseth also noted that several non-Decatur residents pay the local gas tax whereas the fees addressed in the proposal are solely paid by city residents and business owners.

Also on the agenda, the council will consider granting a conditional use permit that would allow the construction of an automotive salvage yard at 3696 Greenswitch Road.

The 'auto recycling center' would be operated by and located just south of Shaner's Towing and Tire, which is near Illinois 48 on the city's industrial northeast side.

The site would be used to crush unclaimed vehicles that would be sold and transported to a scrap company. In their business plan submitted to the city, Shaner's stresses that it will not be operating a scrap yard.

"What they're basically asking for permission is to basically smash the cars and haul them away as scrap metal," Kindseth said. "So that is a very different operation than a salvage yard, which basically disassembles cars and sells parts by parts to the general public. So two different impacts."

The permit would be issued under the conditions that a nine-foot high fence be constructed around the perimeter of the site, that none of the stored vehicles be stacked above that fence and that the vehicle crusher not be used between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. The crusher will not be able to exceed a sound level of 80 decibels.

The proposed change received a unanimous recommendation from the City Plan Commission in December, but council action was delayed over licensing concerns that were later cleared up.

The property is under an M-2 Heavy Industrial District zoning classification.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0