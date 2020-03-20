Decatur residents prepare for stay-at-home order; Macon County officials urge continued precautions

“This is meant to save lives and to protect our community,” Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said. “The reality of it is, we are all going to feel a lot of pain right now, but our No. 1 concern is public health and public safety.”

Moore Wolfe added that the measure was put in place because some were not complying with what the previous conditions asked of the public by the government. “Social distancing is hard, it goes against our nature as humans," she said. "But we are just asking the people of Decatur and Macon County to stay home.”

The order will have ramifications for many whose work is not deemed an "essential service," such as Terry Fefried, a hair stylist and massage therapist at Tech Niques Salon in Decatur.

A single mother who recently bought a home, Fefried said she hadn't had time to process the announcement and would have to figure out quickly how to proceed. She also worried about her father, who lives in a nursing home in Lincoln.