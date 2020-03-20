Decatur residents prepare for stay-at-home order; Macon County officials urge continued precautions

DECATUR — As residents prepared Friday to hunker down for weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19, Macon County health officials underscored the need for widespread, serious precautions.
Testing is not widely available. In Macon County, there had been no confirmed cases by Friday afternoon — but only six tests have been completed, according to the county's Crisis Communication Team. Four results are pending, and two came back negative. Many people who have symptoms of the new coronavirus do not meet state standards for who should be tested, officials have said. People who have the virus can spread it for days before symptoms appear.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker cited the increasing trajectory of the disease — with a total of 585 cases in Illinois — in his announcement Friday that residents must stay home until April 7, except when providing essential services and obtaining needed supplies like food and gas. The news spurred worries about money for many business owners and workers, and left parents seeking another week of child care as schools will also remain closed.
Following the governor's order, the Decatur Park District announced that it would be closing its golf courses, dog parks and all public playgrounds on district property until further notice.
“This is meant to save lives and to protect our community,” Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said. “The reality of it is, we are all going to feel a lot of pain right now, but our No. 1 concern is public health and public safety.”
Moore Wolfe added that the measure was put in place because some were not complying with what the previous conditions asked of the public by the government. “Social distancing is hard, it goes against our nature as humans," she said. "But we are just asking the people of Decatur and Macon County to stay home.”
The order will have ramifications for many whose work is not deemed an "essential service," such as Terry Fefried, a hair stylist and massage therapist at Tech Niques Salon in Decatur.
A single mother who recently bought a home, Fefried said she hadn't had time to process the announcement and would have to figure out quickly how to proceed. She also worried about her father, who lives in a nursing home in Lincoln.
“It is not even about not being able to pay your bills,” Fefried said. “No one can pay their bills. ... This is about figuring out how to get by but also helping each other at the same time. Some people won’t see their loved ones ever again because they can’t go into nursing home. When you’re 90, those days you have left are precious.” A federal mandate limited visitors from entering nursing homes and assisted living facilities and only essential personnel are allowed to work.
She said employees of the business at 402 E. Prairie Ave., have other jobs as well that are affected.
Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz said officers would use discretion in enforcing the order.
“This is something to help get past a tough time,” Getz said. “If we find out businesses are open that are not supposed to be, we will go in and remind them of the order.”
Someone who does not comply with the order could face reckless conduct charges. “Stay calm and help others stay calm,” Getz said. “Everything will get back to normal.”
Amar Lotey, owner of Marathon Gas station at 101 E. Pershing Rd., said his business has been hurt as people are driving less. He usually orders 8,500 gallons for the weekend but he is still sitting on leftover fuel from during the week.
“Typically on Fridays I sell 3,500 gallons of gas, but today we only sold 1,000,” Lotey said Friday afternoon.
Fefried said she hopes other workers who will feel an impact from the situation can find the positives.
“We will come out of this,” Fefried said. “Let’s be there for each other when we can and have hope.”
FRIDAY UPDATE: Central Illinois coronavirus developments. Here's what we know.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro