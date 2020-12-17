Decatur’s Economic Development Coordinator Tim Dudley accepts job in Danville

DECATUR — Tim Dudley, Decatur’s economic development coordinator, has accepted a job in Danville with the Vermilion Advantage Board.
His last day with the city of Decatur is Dec. 31.
“I’ve got a team that I work with with the city that I really love,” he said. “This makes it tough, but this is a great opportunity for me.”
Dudley’s new job will be as the president and chief executive officer of Vermilion Advantage. “It’s like our Economic Development Corporation,” he said.
Dudley said he has seen comparisons between the two cities.
“Danville has a lot of the same kind of strife that Decatur’s had over the years. They’ve lost factories and some population,” he said. “I’ve dealt with some of those problems here. Hopefully I’ll get the same movement over there.”
Opportunities like his new job are not often available, according to Dudley. “So I needed to take advantage of it,” he said.
Dudley said he will miss his co-workers, which he began working with in 2017. “There is a great team there at the city,” he said. “I’m just very lucky to be blessed to work with such a great team. I’m going to miss working with them.”
According to the Danville’s Commercial News, Dudley will replace Vicki Haugen, who led Vermilion Advantage for 37 years. Haugen passed away on Feb. 11.
Dudley resigned from the Macon County board a year ago to devote more time to his city job.
He previously worked as a Realtor for Brinkoetter & Associates Realtors. He also is a former Richland Community College trustee, and a central regional manager for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for three years.
History photos: Aerial views of Decatur
Undated
Undated
1923
1923
1929
1930
1947
1947: Eastward aerial view
1947: Downtown
1954
1954
1955
1955
1955
1957
1958
1958: 3-deck parking
1958
1958
1959
1960
1960: 1st Methodist church
1960
1960: William street
1960: Municipal Decatur Public Library
1960
1960: Eldorado and Main
1960: Herald & Review building
1960
1961
1961
1961
1961: Citizens National Building
1961
1962
1962
1963: Lincoln Square construction
1963: Lincoln Square construction
1966: Looking East
1966: South of business area
1966: Looking West
1966: West Main
1966: Illinois Bell Bldg.
1966: North business area
1966: Downtown looking North
1966
1968: Looking East
1968: Urban renewal
1968
1968
1968: West aerial
1971
1971: Downtown
1977
1978
1978: Razed buildings
1980: Changing appearance
1980: Downtown work
1981: Rt 121 & I-72
1984
1984
1984
1984: Decatur Family YMCA
1984
1985: Central Park
1986
1986
1986
1986
1987
1987: Macon County Building.
1988: Law Enforcement Center
