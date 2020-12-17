 Skip to main content
Decatur’s Economic Development Coordinator Tim Dudley accepts job in Danville
Decatur’s Economic Development Coordinator Tim Dudley accepts job in Danville

DECATUR — Tim Dudley, Decatur’s economic development coordinator, has accepted a job in Danville with the Vermilion Advantage Board.

His last day with the city of Decatur is Dec. 31.

“I’ve got a team that I work with with the city that I really love,” he said. “This makes it tough, but this is a great opportunity for me.”

Dudley’s new job will be as the president and chief executive officer of Vermilion Advantage. “It’s like our Economic Development Corporation,” he said.

Dudley said he has seen comparisons between the two cities.

“Danville has a lot of the same kind of strife that Decatur’s had over the years. They’ve lost factories and some population,” he said. “I’ve dealt with some of those problems here. Hopefully I’ll get the same movement over there.”

Opportunities like his new job are not often available, according to Dudley. “So I needed to take advantage of it,” he said.

Dudley said he will miss his co-workers, which he began working with in 2017. “There is a great team there at the city,” he said. “I’m just very lucky to be blessed to work with such a great team. I’m going to miss working with them.”

According to the Danville’s Commercial News, Dudley will replace Vicki Haugen, who led Vermilion Advantage for 37 years. Haugen passed away on Feb. 11.

Dudley resigned from the Macon County board a year ago to devote more time to his city job.

He previously worked as a Realtor for Brinkoetter & Associates Realtors. He also is a former Richland Community College trustee, and a central regional manager for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for three years.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

