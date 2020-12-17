Decatur’s Economic Development Coordinator Tim Dudley accepts job in Danville

DECATUR — Tim Dudley, Decatur’s economic development coordinator, has accepted a job in Danville with the Vermilion Advantage Board.

His last day with the city of Decatur is Dec. 31.

“I’ve got a team that I work with with the city that I really love,” he said. “This makes it tough, but this is a great opportunity for me.”

Dudley’s new job will be as the president and chief executive officer of Vermilion Advantage. “It’s like our Economic Development Corporation,” he said.

Dudley said he has seen comparisons between the two cities.

“Danville has a lot of the same kind of strife that Decatur’s had over the years. They’ve lost factories and some population,” he said. “I’ve dealt with some of those problems here. Hopefully I’ll get the same movement over there.”

Opportunities like his new job are not often available, according to Dudley. “So I needed to take advantage of it,” he said.