Decatur's $2.7 million Fire Station 5 is scheduled to open Tuesday. Let's look inside.

DECATUR — The first of several fire station construction projects is nearly complete after almost two years of work at what is now Fire Station No. 5's new home.

Firefighters and staff have already started moving furniture and equipment into the 5,450-square-foot facility at West Mound Road. Decatur Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said it was long overdue, but worth the wait.

"We are just excited to finally be at this stage and to start operating out of this facility," Abbott said. The facility will formally open on Tuesday, March 10, with a public celebration.

A few new amenities of the new building include extra storage, a gear room and air ventilation systems that ensure safe air quality where vehicles are kept.

Gone are the days of dorm-style sleeping arrangements for those who will be stationed at the new facility equipped with six private sleeping quarters. Rich Pruitt, deputy chief of operations, said four firefighters assigned to the three different shifts will be able to store personal belongings in cabinets installed in each of the rooms.