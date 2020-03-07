Decatur's $2.7 million Fire Station 5 is scheduled to open Tuesday. Let's look inside.

DECATUR — The first of several fire station construction projects is nearly complete after almost two years of work at what is now Fire Station No. 5's new home.
Firefighters and staff have already started moving furniture and equipment into the 5,450-square-foot facility at West Mound Road. Decatur Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said it was long overdue, but worth the wait.
"We are just excited to finally be at this stage and to start operating out of this facility," Abbott said. The facility will formally open on Tuesday, March 10, with a public celebration.
A few new amenities of the new building include extra storage, a gear room and air ventilation systems that ensure safe air quality where vehicles are kept.
Gone are the days of dorm-style sleeping arrangements for those who will be stationed at the new facility equipped with six private sleeping quarters. Rich Pruitt, deputy chief of operations, said four firefighters assigned to the three different shifts will be able to store personal belongings in cabinets installed in each of the rooms.
Pruitt, who oversaw the construction project carried out by Christy-Foltz Inc., said having individual sleeping areas and two separate bathrooms are major luxuries of the new facility. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said that the amenities could help recruit more female firefighters.
“We didn’t used to have female firefighters,” Moore Wolfe said. “But this new facility caters to both.”
The Decatur City Council approved a $2.7 million contract for the project in May 2018, citing that a new facility would provide faster response to the north side of the city. The project is one portion of a larger $8.5 million project to build three new stations and renovate four existing facilities. Funding comes from bonds, which will be paid back to the cost of about $400,000 a year for the next 20 years.
The old Station 5 location, 225 E. Christine Drive, has gone through major renovations since it first opened in 1962, including a $12,422 repair in 2015 when the dorm room ceiling collapsed. No firefighters were in that part of the building at the time, but Abbott said it was the push needed to move forward with constructing a new station.
The new Station 5 was built on the site of a former house. Firefighters in October 2018 used it to perform training exercises before the structure was razed.
Moore Wolfe said the new construction was necessary because older stations are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Station 5 was built with the law in mind and has wide hallways and stairways.
The kitchen is wheelchair accessible with enough room to navigate between furniture and a sink that was built lower than the traditional height.
Abbott said plans are still in the works for replacing Fire Station 3 at Fairview Park and Fire Station 7 at Decatur Airport. He said the design work and bid packets for Station 3 are completed and the hope to place the project out for bids in the coming months. The design work for Station 7 would match Station 3 but the land purchases for Station 7 have to be completed before it can go out for bid.
"We would like them to bid at the same time if possible," Abbott said. "(We) still hope construction can begin this year."
PHOTOS: Decatur firefighters perform training exercises at future site of fire station No. 5
