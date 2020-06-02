Decatur school board awards $15 million bid package to O'Shea

DECATUR — School board members Tuesday awarded a $15 million bid package to O'Shea Builders after tabling the measure last week to address concerns over whether there was a good-faith effort to seek out minority business enterprises to bid on the projects.
The $15 million package includes projects that are part of the district's BOLD facilities plan to reduce the number of schools from 22 to 17. Multiple facilities would see renovations under the roughly $55 million overall project.
O'Shea Builders was hired by the district last year to oversee the BOLD plan as the construction manager "at-risk" meaning they could also bid on some of the projects.
The measure first brought to the board last week that would award O'Shea with $15 million as the guaranteed maximum price, or the total amount of money the district would spend to renovate Parsons, Muffley and Franklin elementary schools, was tabled. The Rev. Courtney Carson, who also serves as the vice president of the school board, expressed concern about the effort O'Shea made as construction manager to meet the goal of 15% minority business enterprises among the contractors.
As of May 27, Franklin's project is 3.45%; Parsons, just under 1%; Muffley 4%; and the upcoming construction of a new Johns Hill Magnet School is 5%. It is unclear whether there was an improvement in the numbers since last week.
Tim Hickey, O'Shea's pre-construction manager, said they went back to the low bidders for the projects to see if some numbers could be reworked. Contractors did not re-bid on the work.
Speaking during the board meeting Tuesday, Carson said reaching the goal was important now more than ever given current international attention to the Black Lives Matter movement after George Floyd died last week in Minneapolis police custody when an officer kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes.
"If black lives matter then we need to put black lives to work,” Carson said. “Are we perpetuating the very thing that has manifested itself in the life and style that we are living in right now?”
Carson referenced the peaceful protests in Decatur that took place Monday and said not making a better effort to employ minority business enterprises would hurt the message the Decatur community was trying to send: All lives can't matter until black lives matter.
Carson said the language of the policy, which currently states the district administration has to meet the 15% goal, needs to be changed so that it is a 15% requirement.
Hickey said while he was not pleased with the number of minority contractors who submitted bids on the projects, O'Shea put in a good-faith effort to attract those businesses. He added that O'Shea sees the numbers related to the construction and renovation costs sooner, given their role as construction manager, but they do not see bids submitted by their competitors.
The next board meeting will be held on June 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Keil Building. Public comment can be submitted ahead of time to mbradford@dps61.org.
1 Johnson_Krystal 06.01.20.JPG
Justice Walk in downtown Decatur
Justice Walk in downtown Decatur
Justice Walk in downtown Decatur
Justice Walk in downtown Decatur
Justice Walk in downtown Decatur
Justice Walk in downtown Decatur
Justice Walk in downtown Decatur
Justice_Walk 4 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 9 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 11 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 12 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 14 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 22 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 24 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 26 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 27 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 30 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 33 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 35 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 38 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 39 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 42 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 44 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 45 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 48 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 50 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 52 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 55 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 56 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 60 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 67 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 68 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 69 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 70 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 78 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 79 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 80 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 84 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 85 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 93 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 94 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 98 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 100 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 102 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 104 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 112 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 114 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 115 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 120 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 122 06.01.20.JPG
Justice_Walk 126 06.01.20.JPG
justice_walk-060120-1.jpg
justice_walk-060120-2.jpg
justice_walk-060120-3.jpg
justice_walk-060120-4.jpg
justice_walk-060120-5.jpg
justice_walk-060120-6.jpg
justice_walk-060120-7.jpg
justice_walk-060120-8.jpg
justice_walk-060120-9.jpg
justice_walk-060120-10.jpg
justice_walk-060120-11.jpg
justice_walk-060120-12.jpg
justice_walk-060120-13.jpg
justice_walk-060120-14.jpg
justice_walk-060120-15.jpg
justice_walk-060120-16.jpg
justice_walk-060120-17.jpg
justice_walk-060120-18.jpg
justice_walk-060120-19.jpg
justice_walk-060120-20.jpg
justice_walk-060120-21.jpg
justice_walk-060120-22.jpg
justice_walk-060120-23.jpg
justice_walk-060120-24.jpg
justice_walk-060120-25.jpg
justice_walk-060120-26.jpg
justice_walk-060120-27.jpg
justice_walk-060120-28.jpg
justice_walk-060120-29.jpg
justice_walk-060120-30.jpg
justice_walk-060120-31.jpg
justice_walk-060120-32.jpg
justice_walk-060120-33.jpg
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.