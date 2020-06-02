Decatur school board awards $15 million bid package to O'Shea

Tim Hickey, O'Shea's pre-construction manager, said they went back to the low bidders for the projects to see if some numbers could be reworked. Contractors did not re-bid on the work.

Speaking during the board meeting Tuesday, Carson said reaching the goal was important now more than ever given current international attention to the Black Lives Matter movement after George Floyd died last week in Minneapolis police custody when an officer kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes.

"If black lives matter then we need to put black lives to work,” Carson said. “Are we perpetuating the very thing that has manifested itself in the life and style that we are living in right now?”

Carson referenced the peaceful protests in Decatur that took place Monday and said not making a better effort to employ minority business enterprises would hurt the message the Decatur community was trying to send: All lives can't matter until black lives matter.

Carson said the language of the policy, which currently states the district administration has to meet the 15% goal, needs to be changed so that it is a 15% requirement.