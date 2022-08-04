Decatur seeks contractors to carry out home rehab program

DECATUR — After receiving more than 500 applications for owner-occupied home repairs, the city of Decatur is seeking out contractors to carry out what will likely end up being millions of dollars of work.
“It is imperative that we have enough pre-qualified, qualified, and lead abatement contractors to help us meet this great demand,” said Cordaryl Patrick, Decatur community and economic development director.
Patrick added that minority- and women-owned businesses are "strongly encouraged" to apply.
The owner-occupied home rehabilitation program was green-lit by the Decatur City Council in May, just one of several initiatives under the umbrella of the city's broader neighborhood revitalization strategy.
The program will assist homeowners within targeted areas of the city with roof repairs and energy efficient improvements such as new air conditioners and furnaces.
It is a lottery system that is targeting the city’s urban core, with homeowners inside those areas completing a pre-application, and those drawn from the lottery being notified by mail.
The program utilizes a portion of the city's $34 million allotment of federal American Rescue Plan funds, with about $6 million overall expected to be spent on home rehabilitation.
The council has earmarked $2 million just for this year. Each project is capped at $50,000.
If each project received $10,000, that would cover about 200 properties. Partrick told the council in May that there are about 2,800 properties in the city's urban core that are in need of assistance.
The council in May also approved a contractor's loan fund, which would provide access to capital for smaller contractors, allowing them to build out their capacity and thus participate in the owner-occupied rehabilitation program.
Some home sellers get more attached to their homes after they’ve fixed them up for sale.
They wonder why they didn’t make the repairs years ago. But how much is enough to invest to ensure a quick sale?
“I am a minimalist when it comes to doing repairs on homes before you put them on the market,” said Barry Upchurch, president-elect of the St. Louis Association of Realtors. “Except for a few critical points, unless you can get a two-dollar return in sale price for cost to do the repair, don’t do it. The most important is to get the house on the market,” he said.
We surveyed some real estate agents to find out which repairs they tell their clients to make more often. Here are their top recommendations.
“If you take three months to get your house ready and miss the busy time of the market and someone ends up buying your neighbor’s home over your home, you will regret it.”
Also, be prepared to correct issues while your home is on the market from the feedback you receive from potential buyers, he said. Keep in mind, it is easier to put it on the market and offer a credit and let the buyer decide how they want to spend their money than have you guess, he added.
“Look at the condition of your competition and let that be your guide as to what you might need to do.”
The most important repairs are those that improve curb appeal. Adding new paint, replacing rotting wood around the front door and adding landscaping mulch can go a long way to giving the buyer the right first impression. While the agent is accessing the security box to get the front door key, the buyer is looking around for clues about the condition of the house. Even sweeping the front porch and knocking down the cobwebs can change a negative into a positive showing.
— Barry Upchurch, President-Elect, St. Louis Realtors, Barry Upchurch Realty
You could spend a lot of money to replace carpeting that the new owner may rip out and replace with hardwood or ceramic tile. It is better to give a carpet or flooring allowance than to spend money that gets thrown on the door. (Another agent mentioned that he advises replacing worn flooring. The cost depends on size of room and type of flooring.)
Replacing ceiling fans that don’t work or electrical sockets that are wired improperly. Spending $200 for a newly installed ceiling fan that is more updated is well worth it, as well updating other lighting fixtures.
Get a building inspection from an ASHI certified inspector. You can only lose buyers for two reasons: Financing and inspection issues.
If you fix the items noted in the report, you can pick the vendor, make the repairs yourself or use a handyman. Once the buyer hires the inspector, they will require the work to be completed by a professional with lien waivers and warranties. Once the buyers own the house, they want to have a company to back up their work. If they dictate a licensed professional, you could end up paying very high prices. Inspections are priced by the size of the home and can run $300-$500 on average.
— The Susie O. Johnson Team, Coldwell Banker Gundaker
Painting a room or two in order to make the home a more neutral color is a good investment. The cost for doing this usually runs in the $500-$1,000 range depending on the size of the home, number of rooms that need to be painted and who does the work. Warm, neutral colors throughout can make a home look brand new. Another agent pointed out that removing old, dated wallpaper is also important.
Often sellers are capable of doing the work themselves, which makes it less expensive but it can provide a great return. Even if you are not a carpenter or painter you can plant some flowers to add to the curb appeal of your home.
— Frank Roberts, the Kaye Roberts Team, Re/Max Gold
Kitchen and bath remodels can cost $5,000 to $10,000 on an average $250,000 home. If the sellers have a small budget, they should consider replacing the cabinet fronts. Wood cabinets can be refinished or repainted and new handles or knobs can be added for a new look.
Also on a budget, there are beautiful vanities to be found at bargain stores such as Hoods or ReStore (Habitat for Humanity resale store). These are two of the most expensive rooms to remodel that can make or break a sale.
Replace Federal Pacific or Zinsco electrical panels. Check out “how safe is my panel” online. Cost $800-$1300. And don’t forget the small details: Put door stoppers on every day in the house to prevent potential injury to walls. Move any furniture that might be hit by a door opened too quickly or fully. Cost $1-$25
— Dale Weir, Realtor, Coldwell Banker Gundaker
Contact Brenden Moore at 217-421-7984. Follow him on Twitter at @brendenmoore13.