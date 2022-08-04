Decatur seeks contractors to carry out home rehab program

DECATUR — After receiving more than 500 applications for owner-occupied home repairs, the city of Decatur is seeking out contractors to carry out what will likely end up being millions of dollars of work.

“It is imperative that we have enough pre-qualified, qualified, and lead abatement contractors to help us meet this great demand,” said Cordaryl Patrick, Decatur community and economic development director.

Patrick added that minority- and women-owned businesses are "strongly encouraged" to apply.

The owner-occupied home rehabilitation program was green-lit by the Decatur City Council in May, just one of several initiatives under the umbrella of the city's broader neighborhood revitalization strategy.

The program will assist homeowners within targeted areas of the city with roof repairs and energy efficient improvements such as new air conditioners and furnaces.

It is a lottery system that is targeting the city’s urban core, with homeowners inside those areas completing a pre-application, and those drawn from the lottery being notified by mail.

The program utilizes a portion of the city's $34 million allotment of federal American Rescue Plan funds, with about $6 million overall expected to be spent on home rehabilitation.

The council has earmarked $2 million just for this year. Each project is capped at $50,000.

If each project received $10,000, that would cover about 200 properties. Partrick told the council in May that there are about 2,800 properties in the city's urban core that are in need of assistance.

The council in May also approved a contractor's loan fund, which would provide access to capital for smaller contractors, allowing them to build out their capacity and thus participate in the owner-occupied rehabilitation program.