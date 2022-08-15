Decatur selects new ambulance service

DECATUR — Decatur city officials have selected a new ambulance service, they announced Monday.

Abbott EMS/GMR will take over ambulance coverage for Decatur and the greater Macon County area as the Decatur Ambulance Service (DAS) shutters at the beginning of September.

City officials said the company will begin the transition "as soon as possible."

“This was a tough decision but we believe we made the right one for the EMS needs of Decatur and greater Macon County,” City Manager Scot Wrighton said in a statement.

“The company best matching, complying with, and exceeding the requirements of Chapter 53 of the City Code, bringing the greatest amount of experience and resources to the community, and best fitting the needs of the area is Abbott EMS/GMR," Wrighton continued.

The city began working to find a new ambulance provider after Hospital Sisters Health System announced in late June that it would close Decatur Ambulance Service, citing issues with staffing and the cost of maintaining equipment. The hospital system had purchased the company in 2018.

According to the city's announcement, Abbott EMS "has indicated they would seek to employ a majority of DAS staff" and has confirmed it will provide six Advanced Life Support (ALS) units and two Quick Response Vehicles (QRV) units.

Abbott EMS was chosen in part because of its national recognition and level of experience, the city's announcement said.

The company currently provides nearby services in Evansville, Indiana; Owensboro, Kentucky; Macomb, Illinois; and portions of the Chicago and St. Louis metro areas.

The company's nearby operations means more readily available access to temporary back-up in the case of staffing vacancies in Decatur, the city said.

Decatur officials had previously considered issuing licenses to multiple service providers to prevent an abrupt loss of ambulance service to the area. The city said Monday that officials are confident Abbott alone can meet the community's EMS needs. DAS has long been Decatur's lone service provider.

The city has introduced new ambulance coverage provisions to mitigate the risk of having only one provider, including requiring the licensed ambulance company to give the city at least six or nine months' notice of any intentions to leave the area.

This story will be updated.