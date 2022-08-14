Decatur to consider amended water agreement with ADM

DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland will be permitted to supply non-potable water from its Lake Decatur treatment plant to other businesses under a revised agreement poised to be approved by the city council on Monday.

The proposed amendment also addresses a long-running disagreement over the food processing giant's obligation to pay its fair share for the city's $92 million dredging of Lake Decatur.

City officials say that allowing ADM, which bought the city's North Water Treatment Plant in 1999 and entered into an agreement for the sale of raw water in 2001, to supply water would incentivize economic development, especially attracting businesses synergistic with ADM.

"The city sees this as one of our economic development advantages," said deputy city manager Jon Kindseth. "There's very few communities in Illinois that have two different sources of water."

Under the agreement, ADM will be able to draw up to 24 million gallons of water per day from Lake Decatur. The company will pay a rate of 35 cents per 1,000 gallons and will now be subject to the same annual inflationary increase paid by other water and sewer customers.

Non-potable water is water that does not meet drinking water standards but can be used for other purposes, such as industrial processes.

ADM is easily the largest user of water from Lake Decatur.

The city's previous water agreement left open to interpretation the company's responsibility to help pay for the dredging project.

However, the new agreement makes clear that ADM is obligated to make an annual payment until the city retires the bonded debt that helped pay for the project. With this, ADM will likely pay an around additional $1 million annually to the city through 2038.

Also Monday, the council is expected to have a discussion about the city's waste hauling services.

It comes at time of disruption in local trash collection. The number of haulers serving the city has decreased from eight to six while issues like labor shortages have contributed to poor service and missed pickups.

An official from Waste Management, which now collects waste from about 80% of Decatur homes, will be present Monday.

Though no vote will be taken, city manager Scot Wrighton wrote in a memo to council members that the discussion "will initiate a process likely spanning several future council meetings" that he expects to lead to amendments to the city's code.