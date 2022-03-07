Decatur to cut off drive-through liquor sales at 10 p.m.

Decatur residents running out to get that last-second, late-night six pack of beer or bottle of wine will soon have to put in a little more effort.

The Decatur City Council voted 5-1 Monday to cut off liquor sales through drive-through or walk-up windows at 10 p.m., far earlier than the present 2 a.m. The change will take effect on July 1.

Patrons will still be allowed to walk inside a liquor store and purchase alcohol.

City officials said the move is part of a larger strategy to reduce violent crime, which has surged in Decatur over the past few years.

They said the move by itself will not result in a huge reduction in crime, but it could curb alcohol-related offenses late at night, freeing up police resources to address other issues.

And by making residents take the extra step to physically walk into a liquor store, it make limit "last-minute and impulse sales" of alcohol, said City Manager Scot Wrighton.

"The incidents of DUIs, the incidents of illegal transport of alcohol, the incidents of groups gathering that sometimes result in assaults or disturbances, there are more of them happening after 10 or 11 o'clock in the evening sometimes around these the sale points," Wrighton said.

"The calculation of community risk, I think, changes at that time in the evening," he said.

According to Decatur Deputy Police Chief Brad Allen, of the 256 alcohol-related DUI citations issued by the department last year, 52% occurred within the hours of 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. And of 94 citations for an open container of alcohol in a car, 60 were between those late night hours.

The city does not have data on how many drive-up or walk-up liquor windows exist. But the city's annual liquor license application is being amended to request this information from liquor license holders.

A couple of liquor store owners voiced their displeasure with the council Monday night, including Diana Binkley, who owns Thirsty's Speakeasy and Grille, which sells packaged liquor through a drive-up window.

"It's a convenience for people who get off work at 11 o'clock," she said. "It's a convenience for people who don't want to come into a bar. Maybe they were home, they had a couple and they've got people over and 'well, we're not done yet, this is our anniversary, birthday, let's run down and get something else.'"

"You're looking at it wrong and you shouldn't take it out on us," she said.

Councilman Dennis Cooper agreed and cast the council's lone 'no' vote, saying that he didn't "think the businesses had enough time to even respond to this major change."

Other council members were reluctant in their support, saying they had to balance supporting local businesses with public safety.

"There's no perfect answer here," said Councilman Chuck Kuhle. "I'm not here to cut people's livelihoods. I don't want to do that. But on the other hand, for me the police and (trying) to make it easier for them is number one."

Councilwoman Lisa Gregory said it may help curb some late-night street parties that have gotten out of hand in recent years.

"Individuals, those last-minute ... they can still walk in and purchase their beverages there," Gregory said. "But I do think that we owe it to our city and to our neighborhoods to try what we can to curb what we saw last summer."

Councilman David Horn said the proposal did not go far enough, but that it was "a reasonable first step for addressing a larger alcohol problem."

Gas tax pause?

With drivers experiencing pain at the pump, Gregory and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe floated the possibility of temporarily pausing the city's five-cent local motor fuel tax.

Moore Wolfe, speaking towards the end of the meeting, said she "wanted to kind of take the temperature on council" on the topic.

Most expressed a desire to offer economic relief to residents experiencing pressures by gas prices that have risen north of $4 a gallon.

However, the tax is a major tax revenue generator for the city, bringing in $1.8 million into city coffers annually. Those funds are then used to maintain the city's streets program.

Wrighton suggested that if the council were to move forward with a pause that they “replenish the losses in the local motor fuel tax out of the surplus in your general fund.”

The city has surplus cash at the moment due to better-than-expected economic performance and federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Moore Wolfe then told Wrighton to "put together some possibilities for us" on on how to relieve the financial burden of inflation on city residents.

No action was taken on that topic.

This story will be updated.

