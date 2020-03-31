Decatur to receive $834,287 in federal relief money

DECATUR — Seven Central Illinois communities, including Decatur, are receiving federal funds to help combat the impact of the coronavirus.

A total of $4.85 million in Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grants disaster recovery grants have been awarded, congressmen Rodney Davis and Darrin LaHood announced Tuesday.

Decatur is set to receive $834,287. Other communities' awards are: Bloomington, $329,144; Champaign, $591,549; Peoria, $1.08 million; Normal, $246,067; Springfield, $799,156; and Urbana, $294,96.

"This federal funding will allow our local communities to respond to the specific needs they have," said Davis, a Taylorville Republican. "I've heard from mayors and county board chairs about the need for federal funding to deal with a wide-range of impacts the coronavirus pandemic is having on our shared constituencies."

The funding was appropriated through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Davis and LaHood voted for and President Donald Trump signed into law on Friday.

In response to presidentially declared disasters, Congress may appropriate additional funding for the CDBG Program as disaster recovery grants to rebuild the affected areas and provide seed money to start the recovery process.