Decatur to receive $1.8 million in federal money for affordable housing, community programs

DECATUR — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is set to award $1.8 million in federal grant money to the city of Decatur.
The money is used for economic development and housing assistance for low- to moderate-income residents. U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill. issued a joint statement Tuesday announcing the allocation.
Decatur will receive $1,418,201 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. This money can be used for a variety of efforts, including housing and economic opportunities for people with low to moderate income levels.
In the past, the city has used CDBG funding for projects such as:
- home repairs in emergency situations, such as when a resident can't afford a furnace in winter;
- a residential rehabilitation program for needs such as a new roof or energy efficiency upgrades;
- demolition of houses that were deemed unsafe;
- work of neighborhood groups;
- education and workforce training.
The city also will receive $431,430 through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program. This funding is meant to expand the supply of decent, affordable housing for residents who meet income guidelines.