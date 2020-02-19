Decatur to receive $1.8 million in federal money for affordable housing, community programs

DECATUR — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is set to award $1.8 million in federal grant money to the city of Decatur.

The money is used for economic development and housing assistance for low- to moderate-income residents. U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill. issued a joint statement Tuesday announcing the allocation.

Decatur will receive $1,418,201 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. This money can be used for a variety of efforts, including housing and economic opportunities for people with low to moderate income levels.