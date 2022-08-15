Decatur to transition to new ambulance service 'as soon as possible'

DECATUR — The transition to a new emergency medical transportation provider will be underway soon in Decatur, city officials said Monday.

City Manager Scot Wrighton announced that Abbott EMS/GMR will take over ambulance coverage for Decatur and the greater Macon County area with the upcoming closure of Decatur Ambulance Service, slated for Sept. 1.

City officials said the company will begin the transition "as soon as possible."

“This was a tough decision but we believe we made the right one for the EMS needs of Decatur and greater Macon County,” Wrighton said in a statement.

“The company best matching, complying with, and exceeding the requirements of Chapter 53 of the City Code, bringing the greatest amount of experience and resources to the community, and best fitting the needs of the area is Abbott EMS/GMR," Wrighton continued.

Representatives for Abbott could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

The city began working to find a new ambulance provider after Hospital Sisters Health System announced in late June that it would close Decatur Ambulance Service, citing issues with staffing and the cost of maintaining equipment. The hospital system had purchased the company in 2018.

According to the city's announcement, Abbott EMS "has indicated they would seek to employ a majority of DAS staff" and has confirmed it will provide six Advanced Life Support (ALS) units and two Quick Response Vehicles (QRV) units.

Abbott EMS was chosen in part because of its national recognition and level of experience, officials said.

The company provides services in Evansville, Indiana; Owensboro, Kentucky; Macomb, Illinois; and portions of the Chicago and St. Louis metro areas. Those nearby operations mean more readily available access to temporary backup in the case of staffing vacancies in Decatur, city officials said.

The city compiled a report following the working group’s public hearing on Aug. 8. During the hearing, the committee heard from the four interested ambulance service providers: Abbott EMS, Rural Med, Echo Ambulance, and Lakeside EMS.

The report details the city’s concern with the latter providers.

Rural Med, the report reads, is “a much smaller company with much less experience” and indicated staffing would be a problem.

Echo Ambulance has only been in business for nine months. In the report, city officials expressed concern that the company did not have experience running emergency medical 911 calls in a county that generates “the volume or type of EMS alarms occurring in Macon County.”

The report reflected equal concern with the few years Lakeside EMS has been in business, in addition to the fact that the city said it doesn’t currently provide frontline first responder emergency ambulance services — only back-up to existing frontline providers.

Abbott EMS requested that it be the city’s sole licensee, Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth confirmed to the Herald & Review.

Decatur officials had previously considered issuing licenses to multiple service providers to prevent an abrupt loss of ambulance service to the area. The city said Monday that officials are confident Abbott alone can meet the community's EMS needs. DAS has long been Decatur's lone service provider.

“Throughout this entire process, we've tried to navigate the right number of licenses to issue,” Kindseth said. “At the end of the day, if the city issues too many licenses, then it ultimately sets up the companies for failure.”

City officials worried that if multiple licenses were issued, the companies might eventually say they were losing money and halt services to the area, he said.

Kindseth clarified that the city’s issuing of a license to Abbott EMS is not contractual.

“We don't have a contractual arrangement with any particular ambulance company. We didn’t with DAS, and we won’t with the new Abbott EMS,” Kindseth said. “At the end of the day, they will be required to comply with the terms of Chapter 53, and that's really the extent of our control over them.”

Chapter 53 of the Decatur City Code outlines requirements for any potential ambulance licensees.

The city has introduced new provisions to mitigate the risk of having only one provider, including requiring the licensed ambulance company to give the city at least six or nine months' notice of any intentions to leave the area.

The city’s license technically applies to only Decatur and not to the rest of Macon County or the areas currently covered by DAS. Historically, though, the company licensed by the city of Decatur generally extends its coverage to a much larger area.

“Abbott EMS has indicated to us that they have the ability to provide services to the entire service area that DAS previously provided service to, which covers up to four counties,” Kindseth said.

The city’s special ambulance working group includes representatives from Macon County and the DAS service area. The group will continue to meet in the coming weeks to continue clarifying the physical locations Abbott will service and contacting the involved communities.

The city required that any new licensed ambulance service provider be dispatched by Decatur’s central regional dispatch, which provides service to the entire DAS coverage area.

“For all practical purposes, when they are entered into the dispatching service as the sole provider for EMS calls, then a lot of this happens kind of automatically for those other areas,” Kindseth said.

The city has also encouraged Abbott EMS to hire as many DAS employees as possible, he said.

Although there is still an appeal process for the city’s decision, Kindseth said the license is “a done deal.”