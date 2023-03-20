DECATUR — The Decatur Township Board of Trustees will meet in special session at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 23.
The meeting will be held in the Upper-Level Community Room of the Decatur Township Office Building, 1620 S. Taylorville Road, Decatur.
The agenda includes discussion and possible action on Community Room policy, approval of line-item transfers for fiscal year 2023 and setting a public hearing on the 2023-24 town and road budget.
