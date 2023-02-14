DECATUR — The Decatur Township Cemetery Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
The meeting will be held at the Decatur Township Offices, 1620 S. Taylorville Road in Decatur.
Agenda items include an update on cemetery road repair and culvert project and discussion and potential action on a flag pole project.
Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66
