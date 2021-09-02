 Skip to main content
Decatur Township cemetery board to meet

DECATUR — The Decatur Township Cemetery Board of Trustees have announced a meeting for Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Decatur Township Office Building, Upper-Level Community Room, 1620 South Taylorville Road.

