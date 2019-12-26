Decatur Township trustees OK cannabis referendum for March 2020 ballot

Members of the public spoke during the meeting in support of the referendum. A handful of those in attendance are members of the Facebook group the Decatur Dispensary Project, which was created after the council nixed recreational cannabis sales. The group since October has been gathering signatures for a referendum to be added to a 2020 ballot.

Organizer Lisa Kendall said Stanley has been helping gain petition signatures for a referendum, which they hope to include on the November ballot. Kendall said the move will help voters’ voices be heard.

"It is important that we give the voters the chance to decide," Kendall said. "The question doesn't say do you support cannabis, do you use it, do you want to have it in your life. The question is should the people of Decatur allow it here."

Sam Cahnman, a lawyer working on the petition with the group, said voters would not have to declare a political party in order to participate in the referendum.

