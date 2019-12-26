Decatur Township trustees OK cannabis referendum for March 2020 ballot

DECATUR — Voters in Decatur Township will see a referendum on their March primary ballots asking whether recreational cannabis should be sold within city limits, following a vote by the board Thursday.
The Decatur Township Board of Trustees voted for a non-binding, advisory referendum to be added to the ballot asking about sales for residents over 21. Officials said the move was meant as a response to the Decatur City Council's decision in September to opt out of allowing recreational dispensaries within city limits.
Council members also voted 4-3 against adding a referendum to a 2020 ballot to let the public decide, and earlier this month opted out of allowing other recreational cannabis-related businesses in Decatur.
"As an elected official, we should always get public input," said Township Supervisor Lisa Stanley. "The referendum allows the public to formally offer their input."
Stanley said the township represents about 50,000 residents, the majority of the city of Decatur’s population of roughly 70,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. While the referendum is not binding and cannot reverse council decisions, it could put pressure on city leaders to change their minds, Stanley said.
Members of the public spoke during the meeting in support of the referendum. A handful of those in attendance are members of the Facebook group the Decatur Dispensary Project, which was created after the council nixed recreational cannabis sales. The group since October has been gathering signatures for a referendum to be added to a 2020 ballot.
Organizer Lisa Kendall said Stanley has been helping gain petition signatures for a referendum, which they hope to include on the November ballot. Kendall said the move will help voters’ voices be heard.
"It is important that we give the voters the chance to decide," Kendall said. "The question doesn't say do you support cannabis, do you use it, do you want to have it in your life. The question is should the people of Decatur allow it here."
Sam Cahnman, a lawyer working on the petition with the group, said voters would not have to declare a political party in order to participate in the referendum.
You have free articles remaining.
Speaking after the meeting, Kendall said a referendum on both the March and November ballots could motivate council members "that if you go against the voters in an election year, you could lose your job."
Kendall made several references to former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett, who has spoken previously about opposition to legalizing recreational marijuana. Buffett has given millions of dollars through his private philanthropic foundation to the city of Decatur, law enforcement and charitable causes in recent years, including tens of millions of dollars for a drug rehabilitation complex north of downtown.
Critics of the city council have accused members of banning cannabis sales because of Buffett. Two council members mentioned the multimillion-dollar drug treatment center before voting against allowing dispensaries. Buffett has not publicly addressed the council on the topic.
Buffett is the son of investor Warren Buffett, CEO of the holding company Berkshire Hathaway. The company's newspaper division since June 2018 has been managed by Lee Enterprises Inc., the parent company of the Herald & Review.
An advisory referendum through a petition requires 8% of the number of voters in the most recent gubernatorial election. The dispensary group members would need to collect 1,934 signatures, since there were 24,183 ballots cast in Decatur for the Nov. 6, 2018 election, Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner previously said.
Kendall refused to disclose how many signatures the group has collected so far. She noted during the meeting that they printed over 500 pages of petitions and passed out 50 clipboards for residents to collect signatures.
The dispensary group will continue to pursue signatures for an additional referendum to be added to the election ballots in November, Kendall said.
You can still get in trouble for some pot use after Jan. 1. Here's what you need to know.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro