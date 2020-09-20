Decatur treasurer revises COVID funding impact estimate

DECATUR — A city treasurer report has revised estimates about the effect of COVID on general fund revenues.
The city had projected an impact of $5 million to $5.5 million, but the estimated has been revised to $4.5 million to $5 million.
Municipalities earlier this year braced for steep declines in revenue as businesses shut down to contain COVID cases, erasing various taxes and fees. But the report to be presented to the City Council Monday says: "In recent months, general fund revenues have developed in excess of our earlier projections. This development appears to be the result of our earlier projections being more on the cautious and pessimistic side of the unknown impact of the pandemic on the city general fund revenue flow."
Among the highlights in the report:
- Local and state sales tax, food and beverage tax, and hotel-motel tax revenues have "continued to develop in advance" of estimates
- Video gaming revenue has returned to earlier than expected
- State local use tax, possibly because of online spending, has exceeded estimates
- Property taxes have "developed slightly in advance" of projections
There are questions about income tax amounts, the report says.
The report will be discussed at the council meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Decatur Civic Center Theater, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.
