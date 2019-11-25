Decatur veterans voice support for Rodney Davis following TV ads run by outside veterans group

DECATUR — Local veterans on Monday dismissed members of an outside veterans group who earlier this month called for U.S. Rep Rodney Davis to support impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, led the press conference outside of the Decatur Civic Center, where he stood with several fellow local veterans denouncing members of Defend American Democracy. The group has been running television ads in the 13th Congressional District and visited Decatur on Nov. 15, calling for the Taylorville Republican to hold Trump accountable for what they described as abuses of power.
"We are standing here to tell the people of Congressman Davis' district that we stand with the president," Caulkins said. "We believe Congressman Davis is doing the right thing."
Members of Defend American Democracy describe themselves as a coalition of veterans groups that have launched a bipartisan campaign encouraging members of Congress to "put politics aside" when it comes to impeachment proceedings. The group also planned stops in Vancouver, Washington; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Bucks County, Pennsylvania; and Syracuse, New York. In Decatur, they were joined by at least one local veteran who told the Herald & Review that he shared their views.
Davis, a Republican from Taylorville representing the 13th Congressional District, is one of 14 Republican members of Congress being targeted in an ad campaign run by the group.
"We don't feel that it is the right idea. First of all, the people doing this don't live in our district. They don't even live in our state," Caulkins said.
John Foreman, 70, is a 24-year Army veteran who said he made sure to attend Monday's event to support Davis and Trump. He said he wanted to speak out against “the extremely pathetic lie that’s being put on TV with a guy in an OD green T-shirt and saying he is a Marine and that Rodney (Davis) isn’t doing anything and he needs to support his office,” Foreman said.
The veterans were in agreement that they did not appreciate the out-of-state group putting pressure on Davis.
"We don't need outsiders here in our district telling us what to do," Caulkins said.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro