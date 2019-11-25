Decatur veterans voice support for Rodney Davis following TV ads run by outside veterans group

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We don't feel that it is the right idea. First of all, the people doing this don't live in our district. They don't even live in our state," Caulkins said.

John Foreman, 70, is a 24-year Army veteran who said he made sure to attend Monday's event to support Davis and Trump. He said he wanted to speak out against “the extremely pathetic lie that’s being put on TV with a guy in an OD green T-shirt and saying he is a Marine and that Rodney (Davis) isn’t doing anything and he needs to support his office,” Foreman said.

The veterans were in agreement that they did not appreciate the out-of-state group putting pressure on Davis.

"We don't need outsiders here in our district telling us what to do," Caulkins said.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

