Decatur voters appear to approve cannabis referendum

DECATUR — Macon County voters approved of the sale of recreational cannabis in Decatur Township and Maroa on Tuesday, while early results suggested the proposition would fail in Blue Mound. Warrensburg results were not yet available as of press time.
The propositions were nonbinding, meaning government bodies for each municipality would need to take action to follow through on the voters' will. In Decatur, the city council has already banned the sale of marijuana in city limits, but advocates had hoped the results of the referendum would push the council to reverse course.
Blue Mound, Decatur Township, Maroa and Warrensburg had cannabis-related propositions on the ballot. Maroa had three questions: whether to allow a cannabis dispensing organization; whether to allow a cannabis grower or cultivation center; and whether to allow a cannabis infuser, processor or transport organization. Warrensburg had two: whether to allow a cannabis dispensing organization; and whether to allow cannabis support organizations such as growers, infusers, transportation and storage centers.
With all 34 precincts reporting, Decatur Township voters approved the nonbinding referendum with 3,330, or 62% voting yes, and 2,038 voting no, according to unofficial results.
Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said turnout was good for the propositions.
“There was some confusion with those who live in Decatur but not in Decatur Township,” Tanner said. “They thought they could vote on the Decatur Township referendum, but because they did not live within those limits, they could not do so.”
The Decatur Township Board of Trustees voted in December to add the nonbinding referendum to the primary ballot.
In Maroa’s cannabis questions, according to unofficial results with all precincts reporting, voters approved all three propositions. For allowing a cannabis dispensing organization, 232 voted yes, 208 no, a margin of 53% to 47%. On the question of whether to allow a cannabis craft grower or cultivation center, unofficial results were 237 yes, 204 no, a margin of 54% to 46%. And on the question of whether to allow cannabis infuser, processor or transport organizations, the unofficial results were 224 yes, 215 no, a margin of 51% to 49%.
Tanner said the turnout for the Maroa-Forsyth questions was high, though specific numbers were not immediately available.
Blue Mound voters rejected the proposal to allow the sale of recreational cannabis, with 12 voting no and 8 voting yes, according to early unofficial results as of press time. All precincts were reporting.
Maroa-Forsyth school district voters appeared poised to approve a referendum to issue a $33 million bond to build a new middle school attached to the high school in Maroa, and demolish the existing building. The school district includes residents of both Macon and DeWitt counties. In Macon County, 64% of voters, or 621, voted in favor, with five of eight precincts reporting as of press time. In DeWitt County, 21 people voted yes, while 12 voted no. Both counties’ results were unofficial as of press time.
Warrensburg election results, including the results of a question about increasing the tax levy for police protection, were not available as of press time.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter