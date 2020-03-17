Decatur voters appear to approve cannabis referendum

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“There was some confusion with those who live in Decatur but not in Decatur Township,” Tanner said. “They thought they could vote on the Decatur Township referendum, but because they did not live within those limits, they could not do so.”

The Decatur Township Board of Trustees voted in December to add the nonbinding referendum to the primary ballot.

In Maroa’s cannabis questions, according to unofficial results with all precincts reporting, voters approved all three propositions. For allowing a cannabis dispensing organization, 232 voted yes, 208 no, a margin of 53% to 47%. On the question of whether to allow a cannabis craft grower or cultivation center, unofficial results were 237 yes, 204 no, a margin of 54% to 46%. And on the question of whether to allow cannabis infuser, processor or transport organizations, the unofficial results were 224 yes, 215 no, a margin of 51% to 49%.

Tanner said the turnout for the Maroa-Forsyth questions was high, though specific numbers were not immediately available.

Blue Mound voters rejected the proposal to allow the sale of recreational cannabis, with 12 voting no and 8 voting yes, according to early unofficial results as of press time. All precincts were reporting.