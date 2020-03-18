Decatur voters OK cannabis referendum

DECATUR — Macon County voters approved of the sale of recreational cannabis in Decatur Township and Maroa on Tuesday, while the propositions failed in Blue Mound and Warrensburg.

The propositions were nonbinding, meaning government bodies for each municipality would need to take action to follow through on the voters' will. In Decatur, the city council has already banned the sale of marijuana in city limits, but advocates had hoped the results of the referendum would push the council to reverse course.

Blue Mound, Decatur Township, Maroa and Warrensburg had cannabis-related propositions on the ballot. Maroa had three questions: whether to allow a cannabis dispensing organization; whether to allow a cannabis grower or cultivation center; and whether to allow a cannabis infuser, processor or transport organization. Warrensburg had two: whether to allow a cannabis dispensing organization; and whether to allow cannabis support organizations such as growers, infusers, transportation and storage centers.

With all 34 precincts reporting, Decatur Township voters approved the nonbinding referendum with 3,330, or 62% voting yes, and 2,038 voting no, according to unofficial results.

Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said turnout was good for the propositions.

