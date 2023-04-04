MOUNT ZION — Just months after falling short in her bid to represent the area in Congress, Regan Deering can claim an election win.

Deering led all candidates in the race for four seats on the Mount Zion school board. The remaining seats will be filled by incumbents Kent Newton, Jeffrey Sams and Kristi Niles.

Failing to make the cut were incumbent Matt Beavers and challenger Wayne Tanner.

As of Tuesday night, total votes received for all candidates between both Macon and Moultrie counties were:

Newton: 809

Sams: 866

Niles: 937

Beavers: 663

Deering: 977

Tanner: 658

Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner confirmed there were 335 outstanding mail-in ballots in the Mount Zion School District race as of Tuesday night. Final election tallies are likely to change as any remaining ballots are counted over the next two weeks.

Deering filed petitions to run for school board back in December, just weeks after she lost to Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, in the race for Illinois' 13th Congressional District. Deering finished with 43% of the vote to Budzinski's 57%.

Deering may have failed to win the district strategically drawn by Illinois Democrats, but her win on Tuesday is now taking her right back to where her political career began.

Deering was one of many parents nationwide who took to school board meetings to air frustrations about mask mandates and other pandemic precautions in the months after March 2020.

“The governor's order violates an individual's rights to refuse medical treatment,” Deering said at a Mount Zion school board meeting in 2021. “Citizens won't be coerced into giving up their medical freedom.”

Deering later joined a lawsuit filed by attorney Tom DeVore which challenged the state's mask mandate. A judge ultimately dismissed the suit in August as the state had already lifted the mandate by that point.

