Dem chairman delays further hearings in Madigan probe until after election

Madigan has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing, saying that all he did was recommend people for jobs.

Regardless, Republicans in the House, led by Minority Leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs, filed a petition to launch a disciplinary process on the grounds that Madigan may have engaged in “conduct unbecoming to a legislator or which constitutes a breach of public trust.” Under House rules, that charge could lead to disciplinary action, up to and including expulsion from the House.

The special committee last met on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and heard testimony from ComEd Executive Vice President of Compliance and Audit David Glockner who said he could not specifically confirm whether the company’s actions had, in fact, influenced Madigan or whether Madigan was even aware of its intent to influence him.

Also during that meeting, Republicans on the panel sought to issue subpoenas to multiple other potential witnesses who had declined requests to testify voluntarily, including Madigan. Welch, however, ruled that request out of order, calling it “premature.”