Democratic nominee for Macon County judge voted in Republican primary

DECATUR — In late June, Forsyth attorney Andrew Weatherford ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for the judicial vacancy left by retired Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas E. Little, securing 3,611 votes.

But, Weatherford's own vote wasn't among them. The Democratic candidate's couldn't be as, it turns out, he pulled a Republican primary ballot, according to his voting record, obtained from Macon County Clerk's office.

The revelation comes with just six weeks until Election Day and only days ahead of the start of early voting and vote-by-mail in Macon County. And it is the second-known instance this cycle of a Democratic candidate for countywide office pulling a Republican ballot.

Weatherford had pulled a Democratic ballot in every primary he previously participated in dating back to 2000, according to his voting record.

"Elections are about our community. I identify as a moderate Democrat. However, I would never put party politics over what I think is best for my community which is why I identify as voting for the best candidate," Weatherford said in a statement to Herald & Review on Monday.

"As a Democrat, I voted in a Republican primary ballot because I knew that there were no Democrats running in several races and knew good Republican candidates who I believe would serve our community well," he continued.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Illinois' primary elections are "partially open." Voters are not required to register with a party to participate in a partisan primary, but they must publicly choose which ballot they wish to take.

For candidates, it is a bit more strict, however, as they are not allowed to vote in one party's primary while running for office as the nominee of another.

Per state election code, "a person who (i) filed a Statement of Candidacy for a partisan office as a qualified primary voter of an established political party or (ii) who voted the ballot of an established political party at a general primary election may not file a Statement of Candidacy as a candidate of a different established political party, a new political party, or as an Independent candidate for a partisan office to be filled at the general election immediately following the general primary for which the person filed the statement or voted the ballot."

However, this scenario is typically only a consideration when appointing candidates to fill post-primary vacancies on the general election ballot.

The Macon County Republican Party, in a statement, said it has opened an "inquiry" as to whether or not Weatherford violated state election code by voting in one primary while running in another in the same cycle.

This is not the first time this cycle such a problem has arisen for a Democrat running in Macon County. Decatur police lieutenant Shannon Gutierrez Seal was appointed by the Macon County Democratic Party to run for sheriff in late July after no one filed to run in the party's primary.

However, Seal was forced to withdraw less than a week later after it was revealed she voted in the Republican primary, a decision she made in order to support Cody Moore in his unsuccessful challenge to incumbent Sheriff Jim Root — and without knowledge that it would disqualify her from taking the Democratic line in the November election.

Still, Weatherford's case is different. He was on the primary ballot and his candidacy was not challenged either before or after that election.

Now, with the November ballot certified, state and local election officials say it is highly unlikely he gets knocked off the ballot.

"At this point, the ballot is set," said Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the Illinois State Board of Elections. "That candidate could have been challenged in the primary, was not, won the primary (and) went on to be certified. So I'm unaware of any process at this point where they could file any sort of objection to it."

Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said he could not think of another time "where a candidate has run for an office under one party and voted in that primary under a different party.”

"I don't know that I've never seen it happen before," Tanner said. "But I also don't know of a mechanism to use to remove someone from a ballot for doing that. I don't know of any election law that prohibits that. It's just unusual."

Macon County Republican Party attorney Jerry Stocks said the party discovered Weatherford's primary voting status last week upon receiving their mail and walk lists from the clerk's office. The Democratic nominee's name was on the Republican list.

Though the party will routinely inspect the opposing party's petitions ahead of the primary, Stocks said there was never any reason to pull his voting record.

"Nothing would have triggered us to investigate whether he pulled a Republican ballot because it's a behavior he never before has exhibited and, compared against his public statements of philosophy, probably wouldn't find much comfort within our ranks," Stocks said.

Characterizing the situation as "unprecedented," Stocks said the party was looking at "potential remedies," including with the state board of elections. But, he acknowledged that it was unlikely given the short time before the election.

Weatherford is running against Republican nominee Shane Mendenhall. They are seeking to replace Little, who retired Aug. 31 after more than two decades on the bench.

Born in Decatur, Weatherford was raised in Argenta-Oreana and received a bachelor's degree in secondary education from Millikin University, a master's degree in political science from Eastern Illinois University and a law degree from Indiana University in Indianapolis.

He is a partner at Decatur law firm Johnson, Chiligiris, & Weatherford and sits on the boards of the Empowerment Opportunity Center and the Community Investment Corporation of Decatur.