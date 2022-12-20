Despite concerns over mounting pension costs, Decatur council approves relatively flat property tax levy

DECATUR — Despite acknowledging mounting police and fire pension costs, the Decatur City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve only a modest property tax levy increase that should keep the city's portion of the tax bill relatively flat.

The city will levy about $15.32 million, a 2.5% increase, or just under $375,000 more, compared to this year's levy. This is enough to capture growth from new construction and annexations while allowing taxes to remain "comparatively level" for most others.

The city's share of the property tax bill is typically about 15%. The largest share goes toward the school district. Other taxing bodies that receive a significant chunk include the Decatur Park District and Macon County.

This year, the rate was about $1.69 per $100 of assessed value. The city projects that it could actually go down slightly to about $1.66 per $100, or about $1,660 for a property valued at $100,000. The rate will be determined by the Macon County Assessor's Office.

The majority of the city's portion of the property tax goes to pay the city's annual contributions to the police and fire pension systems. A smaller amount goes toward the library, municipal band and to pay down bonded debt.

Though voting in favor, Councilman Bill Faber chided his colleagues, saying that the council "is really afraid to tackle" the structural pension challenges that most project to grow significantly in the coming years.

"Many, many leaders have warned us and we've ignored those warnings and, someday, it'll be too late to be able to take us out of the hole that we are creating by trying to be nice and trying to avoid the tough decisions that need to be made," Faber said.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe agreed that pension costs were "unsustainable" at the current rate they're increasing, but said that "steps are being made" at the state level to solve the problem.

Moore Wolfe pointed to a 2019 law that consolidated 650 downstate police and fire pension funds into two funds, thus allowing for higher investment returns.

She and others, including city manager Scot Wrighton, said the bulk of what needs to be done to address the pension issue needs to come out of Springfield.

However, the city has taken some measures in recent years, such as the hiring of non-union community liaison officers in the Decatur Police Department to perform duties where a sworn officer is not needed, to reduce its future pension burden.

"We are doing work incrementally around all of these areas," said Councilwoman Lisa Gregory. "So I don't agree 100% with Councilman Faber that we've been afraid to make structural changes. I will just say that it has been a difficult road to do so."

"I think that we still have a long and arduous road ahead of us but I do believe that we are making progress," she said.

To take the burden off the tax levy, the city has shifted some of the burden for police and fire pension costs to some of its enterprise funds through a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes arrangement.

If the city were to put the entire police and fire pension contributions on the tax levy, it would have triggered a massive 16.8% property tax hike on the city's portion of the bill, according to staff analysis.

The police pension contribution is expected to climb to more than $6.4 million from more than $6 million this year and about $5.6 million in 2021. The fire pension contribution will come at more than $7.1 million, up from $6.6 million this year and $6.1 million in 2021.

In other news, the council approved a pair of technology-related ordinances for the Decatur Police Department.

The council OK'd the purchase of 70 new Dell desktop computers for $82,896. Thirty-four computers for detectives will have enhanced speeds and features at a cost of $51,000 while 36 will be set aside for the uniformed division, administration, and civilian positions. Those cost $36,896.

The computers will replaced desktops that have been in use since the department moved into its current building in 2014. Police Chief Shane Brandel said those are well beyond their usual lifespan, which is about five years.

Also approved was the renewal of the city's GrayKey license for just under $46,000. The technology basically allows police to get past a cell phone's passcode and extract date from the device.

Brandel said the technology has become a crucial element in criminal investigations because of the significant amount data phones contain.

The department made 389 extractions using the technology in 2019, 306 in 2020, 265 in 2021 and 241 in 2022.

The city is using American Rescue Plan funds for the license, which is good from Feb. 1, 2023 through Jan. 31, 2024.

