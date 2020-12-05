Despite COVID, Illinois students haven't fallen behind. But how long can that last?

The two organizations predicted that students would lose significant ground in reading and math, with NWEA predicting students would lose half a year of learning in reading and nearly a third of a year in math. CREDO predicted students would lose up to a full school year in reading and one and one-third school years in math, depending on the state.

Instead, new national data from NWEA suggests that, rather than true learning loss, students are still learning through the pandemic — they just aren't learning as much as the year before.

Losses in reading were negligible, and close to a third of students in grades 3-8 moved down a quintile or more in math since the last time the test was administered in the winter of 2020. That's approximately double the amount in a normal year, but the average student only lost between five and 10 percentile points, compared to the nine to 20 point loss that was predicted.

Study shortcomings

There's a major caveat with NWEA's analysis, though: Roughly one in four students who took the NWEA MAP test last year didn't take it this year. NWEA serves more schools than any other company, and there's natural attrition every year — if a student changes districts, for example.