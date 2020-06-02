DeWitt County delays decision on wind farm

“I have said all along that I think that a meeting of this magnitude when all of the board members on the agenda can speak,” he said. “We are now in Phase 3 of the governor’s executive order and we are scheduled to go into Phase 4 later this month, and according to the governor’s rule, we could have 50 people in a meeting then.”

In September 2018, Tradewind Energy submitted a special-use permit application to the county, but the County Board voted against it in April 2019. Board members denied the application for a variety of reasons, saying it wasn’t complete and left too many unanswered questions.

Tradewind Energy revamped the application and resubmitted it last year.

Both officials with Tradewind Energy and opponents of the wind farm also have expressed a desire to have all participants in one room.

Board member Nate Ennis said he also wanted to be in the room when the vote was held.

+11 The fields of Central Illinois feed the world. But not everyone is convinced we should harvest the wind. Central Illinois has long been known for corn and soybean production. But the landscape has changed, both literally and figuratively and wind energy production is catching up.