Documents: Decatur officials have long expressed concerns about Staley Pump House

DECATUR — Supporters of the Staley Pump House launched a campaign to preserve it six months ago, but documents obtained by the Herald & Review show city officials have been discussing demolition plans for over five years.
Tate & Lyle, the current owners of the structure along U.S. 36, said in August they would tear down the century-old structure. Correspondence obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request shows that plan came after repeated urging of city staff for updates on the demolition status. The company has said it will go ahead with its plans despite the pleas of devoted fans who hope to raise money to restore what they consider a vital piece of Decatur history.
“Losing this unique building would be a public relations disaster,” said Bret Robertson, founder of the Save the Pump House group that has lobbied for preservation. The iconic building was built by the A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. in 1919 for pumping water, but countless parties and weddings were held in the once lavishly decorated public function and meeting space above.
The building’s owner and city leaders say the deteriorating structure poses a safety risk. City Manager Scot Wrighton said city staff members did not specifically push for demolition. He said they wanted resolution to the danger posed by the building, which becomes a greater threat as it continues to decay.
However, he said, the city would have to use taxpayer dollars to demolish the structure if a person or group took responsibility for the pump house and failed to follow through.
“The city is not opposed to rehabilitation but then the taxpayers are exposed to picking up the pieces,” said Wrighton, who became city manager in March 2019. “But (demolition) is Tate & Lyle’s decision.”
Emails from the city to Tate & Lyle came from staff members and did not appear to involve city council. Most members told the Herald & Review they were unaware of the situation until the last half of 2019, but the majority have supported demolition.
Chris Olsen, vice president for community and government affairs for Tate & Lyle, would not respond to a list of questions from the Herald & Review, but provided the following statement:
“We are focused on doing what we have said all along: safely and swiftly removing the pump house. This remains in our opinion the responsible course of action as, at its core, this structure is an industrial building with all the safety issues inherent in an industrial building of the era: falling from heights, uneven surfaces, constrained access, open water. The safety of our people and the community has been, and (continues) to be, our highest priority.”
Windows and debris are being removed from the structure as the company prepares for demolition. The city’s Historical and Architectural Site Commission has already approved a memorandum of agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other interested parties to move forward with the demolition.
Allen Marshall, spokesperson for Rock Island District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the memorandum was drafted during Tate & Lyle’s application process for the permit. It was meant to ensure that everyone understood the pump house was eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.
One requirement for a permit from the Corps is an analysis of the historical and architectural significance of the building. This was conducted by a Springfield cultural resource management firm, Fever River Research, which produced a 49-page report detailing the site’s eligibility under several criteria.
Marshall said a Corps permit for the demolition was verified in January. A city permit must be issued before razing can begin. Tim Dudley, the city’s economic development coordinator and liaison for the commission, said the firm has not yet started the permit application, a process which typically does not begin until the building is ready for demolition.
City raises concerns
Email and other correspondence obtained by the Herald & Review shows city staff seeking information about the pump house status since at least 2014. Decatur had launched a multi-year, $91 million dredging project to remove sediment from the lake, and officials saw an opportunity to work together.
“While our dredging contractor continues to work on the lake, now would be an ideal time for your firm (Tate & Lyle) to decide what to do with the pump house,” wrote Keith Alexander, director of water management, in an email dated April 19, 2016.
He continued: “It is the City’s recommendation that it be immediately removed. Our contractor may be interested in providing these services to Tate & Lyle.”
In the same email, Alexander said pieces of the concrete structure were deteriorating and falling into the lake. "Hopefully it will not fall onto fishermen and boaters that visit the site," he wrote. He also expressed concerns that people could break into the pump house through a window.
Other emails showed city staff repeatedly asking the company for updates and offering assistance. Joe Nihiser, the city’s lake maintenance supervisor, outlined the dredging schedule in a November 2016 email, saying city contractor Great Lakes Dredge & Dock would be in the area of the pump house.
"Maybe your company could bid this work and get them to work for you while they are here and reduce travel costs and mobilization fees incurred,” he suggested. He was told that Tate & Lyle was evaluating how to proceed with demolition.
Alexander was traveling and unavailable for comment for this story, officials said. Nihiser told the Herald & Review that the city was purely concerned about public safety risks. Demolition could create a risk for water mains running under the lake, he said, and it was reasonable to ask about the company’s intentions.
“There were concerns about it,” Nihiser said. “I do not have an opinion one way or the other, personally, on whether it should stay or go.”
Officials met several times over the years to discuss the issue, emails show. By June 4, 2019, with demolition plans well advanced, the city signaled wholehearted support. “The City of Decatur fully supports Tate & Lyle’s plan to demolish the 1920s era pump house on Lake Decatur,” Public Works director Matt Newell wrote to Keith Oliger, the Tate & Lyle plant manager.
“As you know, for the past few years we encouraged your firm to demolish the structure,” he continued, “due to the continued deterioration of the exterior concrete and the high risk of liability created by unauthorized persons that continue to enter the building despite the safeguards installed by your firm.”
Wrighton said a correct reading of the correspondence is that the city wanted to see the pump house situation “resolved” one way or the other. He said the city did not advocate specifically for demolition.
“The city’s position would be that if Tate & Lyle wanted to rehabilitate the pump house, that’s fine too,” he said.
Wrighton said it was natural for the council to be anxious for a resolution, as the long-vacant structure was crumbling into Decatur’s water supply. He said that concern wasn’t alleviated much by the idea that a group like Save the Pump House was seeking to acquire it and then raise funds to gradually restore it.
“Any building is, of course, restorable, but at what price?” Wrighton said. He said it was reasonable to fear that if ownership of the pump house is transferred and the restoration effort fails, the city will be forced to step in and assume the costs and liability risks of dealing with it.
Robertson, chairman of the preservation group, has made personal appeals to council members, asking them to intervene and protect the structure from being torn down. He said he was disappointed to find the city had taken a more active position than previously realized, but the group’s enthusiasm would not be dented.
Robertson described the notion that the city has safety concerns about falling concrete from the structure as laughable. “What are the odds of being hit by something from the pump house,” he said, “when you can walk around the city and I can take you to bridges directly above walking paths where the concrete is spalling (breaking off in chunks), and there seems to be zero concern about that.”
The path forward
Staley Pump House supporters have expressed interest in acquiring the property from Tate & Lyle, but the company said in January that it was not interested in selling. Officials are expected to begin demolition later this year.
Despite this, Robertson and others from the Save the Pump House group were not deterred. They have developed a multi-phase plan to raise funding and restore the structure, and Robertson last month presented the plan to the Historical and Architectural Sites Commission. He estimates the first phase of the plan, shoring up the building and fitting it with exterior lighting, would cost around $65,000.
Group leaders have written to Tate & Lyle’s Chief Executive, Nick Hampton, requesting a meeting. Robertson has urged Decatur residents who feel pangs of nostalgia for the building or simply appreciate its history to reach out to Tate & Lyle.
“We can’t let another piece of Decatur’s history die,” he said.
But Wrighton said additional steps would be needed beyond rehabilitation.
“Right now, the only way to actually get to the pump house is by boat,” he said. “A dock needs to be constructed in such a way that if events were to happen, caterers have a place to unload.”
City council members have no role in determining whether Tate & Lyle should raze or rehabilitate the structure. Most have indicated they support the demolition for safety reasons.
“My biggest concern in all of this is protecting the safety of citizens and the taxpayers,” said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.
Moore Wolfe and council members Bill Faber, Chuck Kuhle, Pat McDaniel and David Horn said that city staff had been reaching out to Tate & Lyle for years for updates about the potential demolition. Councilman Rodney Walker did not respond to requests for comment.
Councilwoman Lisa Gregory, who took office in May 2015, did not specify when she first heard about the issue but said it was not surprising the city was talking with Tate & Lyle about the pump house as officials prepared for the dredging project.
“The pump house stopped pumping water in 1996 and no serious maintenance had occurred on the building since that time,” said Gregory in an email. “For 23 years prior to the start of the dredging project the building not only sat empty but began deteriorating and was dropping debris into the lake.”
Horn said he has received almost as much correspondence from citizens with concerns regarding the pump house as he did regarding issues about the city council’s decision on public comment and opting out of recreational cannabis sales. He said he encourages dialogue between Tate & Lyle and the Save the Pump House organization.
“In 100 years, Decatur has become a global agribusiness leader,” he said, “and this reputation as such is very much intertwined with Lake Decatur and very much connected with the pump house.”
McDaniel said he understood the city’s stance, as well as those fighting to preserve history.
“I am all for rehabilitating a piece of history but only to a certain extent,” said McDaniel, a former director of the Macon County History Museum. “If someone were to take this over and couldn’t handle the expense, the taxpayers would end up having to tear it down.”
